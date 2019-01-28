Oregon Pacific Bank Announces 2018 Earnings

Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTCBB: ORPB) today reported financial results
for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Oregon Pacific Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary Oregon Pacific
Bank, reported annual net income of $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted
share. This represents an increase of $1.2 million or 83% growth over
2017 net income of $1.4 million. “We are very proud of the many
significant achievements that occurred during 2018,” said Ron Green,
President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have a talented team focused
on building client relationships and their hard work is reflected in our
2018 ending financial results.”
During the fourth quarter gross loans grew by $22.4 million and totaled
$252.1 million at December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter loan growth marked
the highest quarterly growth in Oregon Pacific’s history. On an annual
basis loan growth totaled $59.4 million, representing an annual loan
growth rate of 30.86%. Loan growth occurred across all loan types with
the largest portion of the growth centered in non-owner occupied
commercial real estate and commercial non-real estate loan categories.
The Bank also saw quarterly growth in core deposits of $6.5 million and
$48.9 million in growth for the year.
On an annual basis the Bank recognized interest income of $11.8 million
representing an increase of $2.7 million over the prior year. The
increase was due to growth in interest earning assets, coupled with
increase in yield, which grew from 4.07% in 2017 to 4.46% in 2018. The
Bank also experienced an increase in interest expense, which expanded
from $579 thousand in 2017 to $788 thousand in 2018. During the same
period the cost of interest-bearing liabilities moderately increased to
0.43% in 2018, up from 0.36% in 2017. Growth in the yield on interest
earning assets more than outpaced the cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and contributed to expansion of the tax equivalent margin to
4.17% in 2018, up from 3.81% in 2017.
During 2018 the Bank recognized provision for loan losses of $554
thousand, representing an increase of $282 thousand over the prior year.
During the quarter the Bank recognized $256 thousand in provision for
loan losses, representing an increase of $131 thousand over third
quarter 2018. Provision expense for the fourth quarter 2018 was
primarily attributable to loan growth as the Bank did not experience any
material credit migration during the fourth quarter.
During 2018 the Bank’s noninterest income expanded to $4.8 million, an
increase of $514 thousand or 11.97% over the prior year. The largest
growth came from the Trust fee income category, with approximately $202
thousand of that growth attributable to refining our accrual accounting
adjustments. Historically the Bank recognized Trust income on the cash
basis, and migration to the accrual basis resulted in recognition of
thirteen months of trust related revenue for 2018. This is a one-time
adjustment and was substantially offset with similar "accrual basis"
accounting adjustments in noninterest expense, primarily salaries and
employee benefits and outside services. There was no significant impact
to our net income as a result of these refinements to noninterest income
and noninterest expense.
2018 noninterest expense totaled $11.9 million representing an increase
of $2.1 million over the prior period. Increased expense was experienced
across multiple categories with the largest portion related to employee
salaries and benefits. During the year the Bank saw growth in staffing
levels from 85 fulltime equivalent employees in December 2017 to 108
fulltime equivalent employees in December 2018. In addition to the
increased staffing level, the Bank made several additional accrual
accounting adjustments during the fourth quarter, which resulted in
recognition of approximately $164 thousand of expense related to group
insurance and salary expense and $30 thousand related to outside
services.
In December the Bank relocated the Eugene office from its sixth-floor
location within the Citizens Building to a full-service branch location
located at 59 East 11th Avenue. Associated with the Eugene
relocation was an increase in occupancy expense on a linked quarter
basis of $108 thousand, primarily due to the write off of the remaining
leasehold improvements for the prior office location.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These
statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements
often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,”
“estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes” and other similar
expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,”
“would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent
Oregon Pacific’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or
forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited
to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, strategic
focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality and credit quality
trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or
performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions
that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific’s
control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those
expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and
should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon
Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update
any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or
circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement
is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor
provisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005775/en/