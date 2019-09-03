Oregon Pacific Bank : Expands Eugene Presence with New Directors

Oregon Pacific Bank is thrilled to announce the addition of two new members to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Sabrina Parsons, CEO of Palo Alta Software, and Kerrie Johnson, owner and loan originator at Gallic & Johnson Financial, have been approved as the Bank’s newest Directors. They will both attend their first board meeting in mid-September.

“We could not be more thrilled to strengthen our team of Directors with such talented business owners and community leaders,” says Ron Green, President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank. “Both Kerrie and Sabrina bring with them years of professional experience and vast knowledge of the Eugene market. Their addition to our Bank Board is invaluable and will aide us in growing our presence in the Eugene area so that we can better meet the needs of our Lane County community members.”

The addition of Sabrina and Kerrie will bring the total number of Eugene area professionals serving on the Bank’s Board up to three, including Tim Campbell of Campbell Commercial Real Estate who joined as a Director in August of 2018.

Sabrina Parsons has been an active part of the Eugene community since 2003 after earning a degree in History and Early Childhood Education from Princeton University. As the CEO of Palo Alta Software, Sabrina’s primary mission is to help people succeed. Her tech company specializes in producing online content and tools for entrepreneurs to use and be more successful in running their businesses.

“I love working in the fast-moving world of tech, and the creativity this work requires to stay innovative and ahead of the competition,” says Sabrina, when asked about her work and her interest in being a Director. “My business is to serve other small businesses and entrepreneurs. I have seen the funding landscape for the past twenty years through the eyes of small businesses, and I am excited to use that expertise to help Oregon Pacific Bank. I am also thrilled to learn about the banking side of access to financing. I truly think my tech background can bring something interesting to the table, and I hope to be a part of making the Bank even more successful.”

In addition to her newly appointed role as a Director for the Bank, Sabrina also sits on the board of Oregon RAIN, the Oregon Community Foundation, and the Oregon Growth Board. Sabrina is also the proud mother of three boys who are avid outdoor adventurers. Sabrina tries to keep up with her boys, and also enjoys skiing, backpacking, and mountain biking.

Kerrie Johnson moved to the Eugene community after high school in 1988 to attend the University of Oregon where she graduated with a double major in Marketing and Finance and a minor in Sociology. As an owner and loan originator at Gallic & Johnson Financial, Kerrie focuses on providing valuable services to both investors and borrowers with private money loans.

“I am proud to be part of a business that offers products that aren’t always available in the mainstream lending community,” says Kerrie. “We are a licensed conduit for person to person lending that empowers both parties to grow their wealth and assets. I am hoping to use my skills and background to be part of the future success of Oregon Pacific Bank. I was honored to be considered for a Director position and truly feel compelled to take on this new challenge.”

Aside from her work, Kerrie finds time to remain active in the local community. She has been a member of the Eugene Rotary Club for 10 years, including two years as a board member. Kerrie also serves as Secretary for the Board of Seva Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation, and her company is a proud annual sponsor of the Shelter Care – Art Gives Hope Fundraiser. In addition to that, Kerrie’s husband is a Court Appointed Special Advocate and the two of them enjoy supporting CASA, among other local charities. The couple has a family of all girls, including two grown daughters, a daughter who will be a junior at Oregon State this year, and a five-year-old granddaughter. In their spare time, Kerrie and her husband also enjoy hiking, kayaking, travel, cooking, wine, and of course their Labradoodle, Leo.

