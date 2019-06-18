Log in
Oregon State Legislature : Cap and Trade Gas Tax Passes House of Representatives; Heads to Senate Next

06/18/2019 | 01:24am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 17, 2019

Contact: Kate Gillem kate.gillem@oregonlegislature.gov 503-986-1952

Cap and Trade Gas Tax Passes House of Representatives;

Heads to Senate Next

SALEM, Ore. - After a lengthy floor debate, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 2020, cap and trade, a bill that locks future Oregonians in binding contracts, punishes working families and destroys rural Oregon by skyrocketing prices at the pump.

"This horrific cap and trade legislation will cause many working Oregonians to lose their jobs, hike gas prices and make Oregon even more unaffordable," said Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass). "We are against job-killing bills that will decimate rural Oregon, who many of my caucus members represent. Democrats are trying to hide that cap and trade is a gas tax and it will hurt our state. Forcing the bill through the legislature on partisan votes without the good faith effort of Republican amendments is truly a missed opportunity at the detriment of rural Oregonians."

The bill will be voted on in the Senate next.

###

Disclaimer

Oregon State Legislature published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:23:05 UTC
