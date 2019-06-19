Oregon State Legislature : House Democrats Vote Down Bipartisan Bicameral Bill that would Provide Needed Carbon Data

Incorporates a Department of Energy study on electric grid for adequate capacity and infrastructure for EV charging in urban areas (3) will work with ODOT, PUC, TriMet, and electric utilities.

Provides for a study on carbon sequestration from natural and working lands, (a) agriculture (b) innovations and strategies from our aggregate, steel and

Provides for a study on forest carbon flux and emissions due to wildfire, (a) the combustion (b) decomposition (c) lack of post fire harvest and the loss of stored carbon in subsequent wood products (d) loss of potential sequestration due to the lack of replanting across the burned area.

Outline shared harvest and management agreements with the USFS for harvest and fuels treatment on the Federal Forest, utilizing the Good Neighbor Authority.

HB 3433 was drafted by Rep. Brock Smith, the Co-Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction and passed out of the Committee in March. The bill would:

"With hundreds of rural working families taking their time and resources today to drive their trucks to their Capitol, it is disappointing to see there is no interest by the majority party to have accurate data before passing a Cap and Trade program that will forever change Oregon's economy and devastate the very rural Oregonians that are here today as well as their communities," said Representative David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford).

SALEM, Oregon - During the House Floor Session this morning, only one House Democrat (Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay) voted to support a bipartisan bicameral piece of legislation that would provide the needed data on Oregon's emissions and sequestration across the state, all other House Democrats voted no.

Studies small modular nuclear (Nuscale) (a) potential greenhouse gas emissions avoided

(b) technological and economic viability (c) barriers for siting, permitting and regulation.

Repeals Sections 2-5 after studies delivered to legislature by Sept. 15, 2020.

2-5 after studies delivered to legislature by Sept. 15, 2020. Requires Department of Environmental Quality to report on the environmental, economic, health and other benefits realized through the implementation of the previously passed Low Carbon Fuel Standards in September 2020 as well as 2022.

Requires DEQ to study and report on new jobs created in renewable energy sector (base

'07 legislation required studies and only one has been performed in '11) the average wage rates and the provision of health care and other benefits for those jobs, as well as workforce training opportunities.

Oregonians emit less than one-sixth of 1 percent (0.14%) of global carbon. When the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Director, Richard Whitman, was asked by Rep. Brock Smith in Committee what impact on global carbon would occur if Oregon were to reduce its' emissions to zero, DEQ Director Whitman responded: "Representative Brock Smith you are correct. That Oregon's portion of global carbon emissions is, I'll use the word minuscule." When Dr. Philip Mote, Director, Oregon Climate Services and Oregon Climate Change Research Institute was asked in Committee by Rep. Brock Smith what the impact would be on the global climate if Oregon were to reduce their emissions to zero, Dr. Mote responded the impact would be, "imperceptible."

"Although the passage of HB 2020 will have a "miniscule" and "imperceptible" impact on greenhouse gas emissions, the hard-working families here today and across our State recognize that its passage will be devastating to the state's economy and our rural communities," said Rep. Brock Smith. "To vote down HB 3433 that would gather the needed data on carbon within our state before moving HB 2020, truly exposes the hypocrisy of the majority party and their desire to move a politically motivated bill that will have an imperceptible impact on reducing emissions but will devastating consequences to our rural economies and their communities is reckless and inexcusable."

"With HB 2020 currently before the Senate, I applaud Senator Johnson (D-Scappoose) for her outspoken efforts to stop this bad legislation and encourage our citizens to contact the other Democrat Senators and share your stories and overwhelming opposition to this bill," Rep. Brock Smith said.

Senator Johnson has been vocally opposed to HB 2020. If you would like to contact the other Senate Democrats and share your opposition, please follow the link below.

