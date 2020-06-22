Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orfit® Aerial® Couch Top for Proton Therapy Validated by Mevion Medical Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Today, Mevion Medical Systems and Orfit Industries are pleased to announce that the Aerial® Couch Top is validated for use on the MEVION S250® Series Proton Therapy Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005189/en/

Aerial Couchtop (Photo: Business Wire)

Aerial Couchtop (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mevion is committed to providing customizable and complementary immobilization products to our customers and we are excited to partner with Orfit to add the Aerial Couch Top and accessories to our proton therapy systems,” said Ying Xiong, vice president of product management at Mevion Medical Systems.

The Aerial Couch Top combines precise and reproducible immobilization with homogeneity over the entire treatment area. With no rails or other obstructions below the extension, this recently US FDA cleared couch top minimizes the air gap, improving penumbra and plan quality. Aerial extensions are available for extracranial treatment and brain, head, and neck treatments when used with Orfit HP PRO masks. The use of 3-points single layer HP PROmasks can reduce target margins to 1 mm.

“The design of the Aerial is in line with the highest technical and safety standards, without being overly complex, so that it helps assure the best possible clinical outcome for patients. This couch top perfectly pairs with advanced proton therapy systems, such as MEVION S250i,” states Emilie Cuypers, product manager radiation oncology at Orfit.

Together, we are pleased to make this entirely new couch top available as of September 2020 to current and future Mevion operated proton therapy centers.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical
Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems
Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical

About Orfit

Orfit Industries brings high precision and comfort to the positioning and immobilization of cancer patients in Radiation Oncology. For more information, go to www.orfit.com or follow us @orfitindustries on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aDIAGEO : Announces $20 Million Community Fund to Support Social Justice in America, Helping Black Communities and Businesses Recover from COVID-19
AQ
06:38aASTRAZENECA : Oddo downgrades from Buy to Sell
MD
06:37aDANONE : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06:36aTAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aMeeting of the General Director of PJSC Tatneft Nail Maganov and top managers of the Company with investors and analysts
AQ
06:36aURBANA : Results of voting for directors at annual shareholders meeting
AQ
06:36aZENABIS GLOBAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Units and Upsizing of the Offering to $20,493,704 million
AQ
06:36aSQID TECHNOLOGIES : Payments trading update
AQ
06:36aTREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : . Provides Default Status Report
AQ
06:36aAVATION : Transition of aircraft leases and sales
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group