Orfit® Aerial® Couch Top for Proton Therapy Validated by Mevion Medical Systems

Today, Mevion Medical Systems and Orfit Industries are pleased to announce that the Aerial® Couch Top is validated for use on the MEVION S250® Series Proton Therapy Systems.

“Mevion is committed to providing customizable and complementary immobilization products to our customers and we are excited to partner with Orfit to add the Aerial Couch Top and accessories to our proton therapy systems,” said Ying Xiong, vice president of product management at Mevion Medical Systems.

The Aerial Couch Top combines precise and reproducible immobilization with homogeneity over the entire treatment area. With no rails or other obstructions below the extension, this recently US FDA cleared couch top minimizes the air gap, improving penumbra and plan quality. Aerial extensions are available for extracranial treatment and brain, head, and neck treatments when used with Orfit HP PRO masks. The use of 3-points single layer HP PROmasks can reduce target margins to 1 mm.

“The design of the Aerial is in line with the highest technical and safety standards, without being overly complex, so that it helps assure the best possible clinical outcome for patients. This couch top perfectly pairs with advanced proton therapy systems, such as MEVION S250i,” states Emilie Cuypers, product manager radiation oncology at Orfit.

Together, we are pleased to make this entirely new couch top available as of September 2020 to current and future Mevion operated proton therapy centers.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com

About Orfit

Orfit Industries brings high precision and comfort to the positioning and immobilization of cancer patients in Radiation Oncology. For more information, go to www.orfit.com or follow us @orfitindustries on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

