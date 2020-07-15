Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and t...

Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and the US regarding aircraft subsidies (Airbus vs. Boeing)

15 July 2020

In October 2019, the US won the EU-US case regarding Airbus (EU) at the WTO level. The WTO panel decided that the EU had given illegal subsidies to Boeing.

In parallel, a decision on the EU complaint against Boeing (US), is expected for summer 2020. The EU claims that the US has provided Boeing with illegal subsidies.