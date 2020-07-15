Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and t...

Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and the US regarding aircraft subsidies (Airbus vs. Boeing)
15 July 2020
In October 2019, the US won the EU-US case regarding Airbus (EU) at the WTO level. The WTO panel decided that the EU had given illegal subsidies to Boeing.
In parallel, a decision on the EU complaint against Boeing (US), is expected for summer 2020. The EU claims that the US has provided Boeing with illegal subsidies.
In this respect, US punitive tariffs are proposed and these also affect Europe's technology industries, as well as US operations. We believe that this is not the right approach to solve this long-standing dispute. We call for a negotiated solution and support EU efforts in doing so.
