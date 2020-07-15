Log in
Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and t...

07/15/2020 | 03:21am EDT
Orgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and the US regarding aircraft subsidies (Airbus vs. Boeing)

15 July 2020

In October 2019, the US won the EU-US case regarding Airbus (EU) at the WTO level. The WTO panel decided that the EU had given illegal subsidies to Boeing.

In parallel, a decision on the EU complaint against Boeing (US), is expected for summer 2020. The EU claims that the US has provided Boeing with illegal subsidies.

In this respect, US punitive tariffs are proposed and these also affect Europe's technology industries, as well as US operations. We believe that this is not the right approach to solve this long-standing dispute. We call for a negotiated solution and support EU efforts in doing so.

Disclaimer

Orgalim – Europe’s Technology Industries published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
