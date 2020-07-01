Orgalim calls for delay to SCIP database requirements

European Trade Association Orgalim has published a position paper calling for a delay to the implementation of the new Waste Framework Directive SCIP database. While this database will become part of the important task of limiting substances of high concern through REACH, an objective BEAMA and Orgalim have supported, a new impact assessment is needed to determine the difficulties for businesses in complying with this new requirement at such a turbulent time and to gauge whether the database will achieve what it is intended to achieve. For example, the paper notes uncertainty that waste treatment operators will actually use the database.

Although the UK is no longer part of the EU, many BEAMA members operate internationally and the EU remains a crucial market. As such, members are still very heavily affected by European policymaking, and BEAMA remains fully engaged in Orgalim to contribute to its activities.