Organ-On-Chip (OOC): Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2021 - CAGR to Grow at 70% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 04:40pm CEST

The "Organ-On-Chip Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for OOCs was valued at $20 million in 2016. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% to reach $284 million by 2021.

The small size of the market is mainly due to the fact that OOCs have not yet been fully commercialized. They are still in the research and development phase and are primarily being used by a limited number of end-users. The OOC market is expected to rise at this high CAGR due to an increase in the number of collaborative sales agreements between the pharmaceutical companies and university spin-offs and the entry of new advanced models of OOCs into the market. The anticipated launch of advanced organ-specific models and human-on-chip models is expected to further increase the growth rate of this market in future.

Further improvements in the design and manufacture of OOCs will probably replace animal models as subjects in preclinical drug evaluations in future. Overall, they have the potential to break an impasse in in-vitro drug discovery and development.

Companies Featured

North America

  • Ascendance Biotechnology - Hepregen
  • AxoSim Techologies LLC
  • Emulate Inc.
  • HREL Corporation
  • Nortis
  • Organovo
  • Tara Biosystems

Europe

  • 4Dcell
  • Cherry Biotech
  • CN Bio Innovations
  • Elvesys
  • HemoShear
  • InSphero
  • Mimetas
  • Roche Holding AG
  • TissUse GmbH

Asia

  • Kyoto Universit

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Introduction

4 Organ-On-Chip Market Characteristics

5 Overview Of Organ-Specific Models

6 Organ-On-Chip Applications

7 Organ-On-Chip Commercialization

8 Organ-On-Chip Market Penetration

9 Price Information

10 Organ-On-Chip Market Trends and Models

11 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Market Size Analysis

12 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Drivers & Restraints

13 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Funding Landscape

14 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Competitive Landscape

15 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Conclusions & Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b9dmmn/organonchip?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
