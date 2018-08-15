Organ-On-Chip (OOC): Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2021 - CAGR to Grow at 70% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Organ-On-Chip
Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for OOCs was valued at $20 million in 2016. It is
expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% to reach
$284 million by 2021.
The small size of the market is mainly due to the fact that OOCs have
not yet been fully commercialized. They are still in the research and
development phase and are primarily being used by a limited number of
end-users. The OOC market is expected to rise at this high CAGR due to
an increase in the number of collaborative sales agreements between the
pharmaceutical companies and university spin-offs and the entry of new
advanced models of OOCs into the market. The anticipated launch of
advanced organ-specific models and human-on-chip models is expected to
further increase the growth rate of this market in future.
Further improvements in the design and manufacture of OOCs will probably
replace animal models as subjects in preclinical drug evaluations in
future. Overall, they have the potential to break an impasse in in-vitro
drug discovery and development.
Companies Featured
North America
-
Ascendance Biotechnology - Hepregen
-
AxoSim Techologies LLC
-
Emulate Inc.
-
HREL Corporation
-
Nortis
-
Organovo
-
Tara Biosystems
Europe
-
4Dcell
-
Cherry Biotech
-
CN Bio Innovations
-
Elvesys
-
HemoShear
-
InSphero
-
Mimetas
-
Roche Holding AG
-
TissUse GmbH
Asia
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Introduction
4 Organ-On-Chip Market Characteristics
5 Overview Of Organ-Specific Models
6 Organ-On-Chip Applications
7 Organ-On-Chip Commercialization
8 Organ-On-Chip Market Penetration
9 Price Information
10 Organ-On-Chip Market Trends and Models
11 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Market Size Analysis
12 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Drivers & Restraints
13 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Funding Landscape
14 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Competitive Landscape
15 Global Organ-On-Chip Market - Conclusions & Strategies
