Organic Banana Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Organic Banana to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the organic banana market and it is poised to grow by USD 277.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The health benefits of organic banana will offer immense growth opportunities, will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of organic banana has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Organic Banana Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Organic Banana Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channels

Offline Distribution

Online Distribution

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Organic Banana Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic banana market report covers the following areas:

Organic Banana Market size

Organic Banana Market trends

Organic Banana Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing popularity of plant-based food products as one of the prime reasons driving the organic banana market growth during the next few years.

Organic Banana Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic banana market, including some of the vendors such as Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Coliman Group, Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., Dole Food Co. Inc. and Fyffes Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the organic banana market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Organic Banana Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic banana market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic banana market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the organic banana market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic banana market vendors

