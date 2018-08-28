Organic Foods & Beverages - $440 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2026 featuring Clif Bar & Co, Congra Foods, General Mills, Amy's Kitchen, Aeon Co, Dakota Beef, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Organic
Foods and Beverages - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $102.76 billion in
2017 and is expected to reach $440.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR
of 17.6% during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness among consumers, availability of organic food
through mainstream channels, adoption of new organic standards and
regulations, globally increasing organic farmland and per capita rising
income in developing parts of the world are the key driving factors for
the market growth. However, high conversion cost to organic agriculture,
unmet demand and high prices of organic foods are some of the factors
hindering the market growth.
By geography, North America held largest market share during forecast
period. The easy availability of organic food and beverages through
major retailers will further boost the market's growth in the region.
The market is witnessing growth in the Americas due to the growing
awareness among consumers about the benefits of organic products. The US
and Canada contributed the majority of growth in terms of contribution
towards the market in the Americas.
Based on Product, the Organic Food segment accounted for considerable
market share during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Product
6 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Type
7 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Consumption
8 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel
9 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Aeon Co. Ltd.
-
Albert's Organics Inc.
-
Amy's Kitchen Inc.
-
Applegate Farms
-
Carrefour
-
Clif Bar & Company
-
Coleman Natural Foods LLC
-
Conagra Foods Inc.
-
Dakota Beef LLC
-
Dean Foods Company
-
Earthbound Farm Inc.
-
Florida Crystals Corporation
-
General Mills Inc.
-
Hain Celestial Group Inc.
-
Hipp GmbH & Co.
-
Vertrieb KG
