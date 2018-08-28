Log in
Organic Foods & Beverages - $440 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2026 featuring Clif Bar & Co, Congra Foods, General Mills, Amy's Kitchen, Aeon Co, Dakota Beef, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 08:30pm CEST

The "Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $102.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $440.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness among consumers, availability of organic food through mainstream channels, adoption of new organic standards and regulations, globally increasing organic farmland and per capita rising income in developing parts of the world are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high conversion cost to organic agriculture, unmet demand and high prices of organic foods are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

By geography, North America held largest market share during forecast period. The easy availability of organic food and beverages through major retailers will further boost the market's growth in the region. The market is witnessing growth in the Americas due to the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of organic products. The US and Canada contributed the majority of growth in terms of contribution towards the market in the Americas.

Based on Product, the Organic Food segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Product

6 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Type

7 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Consumption

8 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel

9 Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Aeon Co. Ltd.
  • Albert's Organics Inc.
  • Amy's Kitchen Inc.
  • Applegate Farms
  • Carrefour
  • Clif Bar & Company
  • Coleman Natural Foods LLC
  • Conagra Foods Inc.
  • Dakota Beef LLC
  • Dean Foods Company
  • Earthbound Farm Inc.
  • Florida Crystals Corporation
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Hipp GmbH & Co.
  • Vertrieb KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxbvtj/organic_foods_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
