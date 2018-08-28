Organic India to Launch World's First Fairtrade Certified Supplements

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic India will launch the world’s first Fairtrade certified supplements during Expo East in Baltimore, MD, Sept. 13-15. The certified herbal supplements include Tulsi (Holy Basil), Cinnamon, Ginger, and Trikatu.

Organic India works with 266 small-scale farmers in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.



“In this day and age, people want to know where and how their food is grown. It’s no different with supplements. Today’s consumers want to know where their supplements are sourced,” said Kyle Garner, CEO of Organic India – a certified B Corporation.

“For nearly 20 years, we have worked closely with small family farmers in India to grow healthy organic herbs. We are proud to work with these farmers to launch the world’s first Fairtrade certified dietary supplements.”

The US market for supplements grew by 6.6 percent to $41 billion dollars in 2016, according to New Hope Network. The steady interest is primarily due to a rising emphasis on preventative healthcare, an aging population, and consumers taking charge of their own health outcomes, according to a McKinsey report. Herbs and botanicals, which represent 18% of US dietary supplement sales, were one of the key drivers of this growth. As interest in supplements grows, consumers are taking an interest in how they are produced.

“With the strong market growth and interest in nutritional supplements, it’s great to see Organic India sharing their sustainability story with consumers and supporting small-scale farmers,” said Hans Theyer, Executive Director at Fairtrade America.

Organic India goes above and beyond the Fairtrade Standards in their work with small-scale farmers in India paying their Fairtrade and organic certification fees. The company also provides training on organic and regenerative agricultural practices, and supports community projects.

The new Fairtrade organic supplements include:

Tulsi (Holy Basil) - Tulsi's many different mechanisms make it the #1 herb of the Yogic, Ayurvedic, and Puranic traditions. Modern research has also classified Tulsi (also known as Holy Basil) as an adaptogenic herb, though it has been traditionally used to support immunity, stress response, and to support the body's natural detoxification process.*

Ceylon Cinnamon - Cinnamon can help maintain blood sugar levels. Its warming nature supports healthy digestion.*

Ginger - Ginger supports digestion and nutrient assimilation while soothing digestion. and is also known to support healthy cardiovascular function and a balanced immune system response.*

Trikatu – This blend of Long Pepper (Piper longum), Black Pepper (Piper nigrum), and Ginger (Zingiber officinale) – is used to support digestion and the overall gastric function.*

Organic India works with Fairtrade America to certify the supplements, in addition to five of Organic India’s herbal Tulsi infusions. Learn more about Organic India’s Fairtrade certified supplements and infusions in Booth 1023 at Expo East, Sept. 13-15.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Key Facts

The US market for supplements was valued at $41 billion in 2016.

Herbs and botanicals represented 18 percent of dietary supplement sales in 2016.

Supplements supporting gastrointestinal health grew by 12.6 percent in 2016.

Organic India launched their first Fairtrade products – five Tulsi infusions – in 2014.

New Fairtrade certified supplements include Tulsi (Holy Basil), Ceylon Cinnamon, Ginger and Trikatu.

266 small-scale farmers (210 men/56 women) in Uttar Pradesh, India, supply Organic India’s raw material.

The average farmer supplying Organic India cultivates just 5 acres of land or less.

About Organic India

ORGANIC INDIA is a producer of ethically grown and sourced, organic herbal infusions and supplements featuring adaptogenic and functional herbs based in the Ayurvedic tradition. We work with thousands of small family farmers to cultivate tens of thousands of acres of sustainable, organic farmland, working towards our mission to restore vibrant health to people, communities and the environment. To purchase products or for more information, please visit www.organicindia.com.

About Fairtrade America

The Fairtrade label, licensed by Fairtrade America, is the most recognized and trusted ethical certification worldwide. By complying with the rigorous social, economic and environmental criteria in the internationally-agreed Fairtrade Standards, farmers, traders and brands can improve the sustainability of their entire supply chain. There are currently more than 1.66 million farmers and workers in certified organizations across 73 countries. The Fairtrade label appears on more than 35,000 products sold in over 50 countries. Visit www.fairtradeamerica.org to learn more.

