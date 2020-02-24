Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023 | Growth of Organic Farming to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the organic packaged food market, and it is poised to grow by USD 14.38 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005726/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth of organic farming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Organic Packaged Food Market is segmented as below:
Product
Dairy, Bakery, and Confectionaries
Meat Seafood, Fruits, and Vegetables
Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, and Spreads
Others
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research
Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic packaged food market report covers the following areas:
Organic Packaged Food Market size
Organic Packaged Food Market trends
Organic Packaged Food Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising number of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the organic packaged food market growth during the next few years.
Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic packaged food market, including some of the vendors such as Arla Foods amba, Danone SA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nestlé SA and Organic Valley. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the organic packaged food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Organic Packaged Food Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist organic packaged food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the organic packaged food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the organic packaged food market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic packaged food market vendors
