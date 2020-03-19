Log in
Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO : Fitch affirms Kazanorgsintez at “B+”

03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazanorgsintez PJSC (KOS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at "B+" Stable Outlook. According to the Agency, KOS will maintain a conservative financial profile, with borrowed funds and equity capital ratio being comfortably kept for the Company's economics. Fitch Ratings believes that it will be possible despite decrease in polyethylene global prices and start of a new investment cycle at the enterprise.

The Agency gave a positive assessment of the new investment program of the enterprise within the framework of which a part of the ethylene production package will be switched over to propane feedstock, the LDPE production facilities will be revamped and the plant for electric power own generation will be put into operation. Fitch Ratings as well stated that in 2019 KOS had already invested RUB11 billion in this expansionary program. Another RUB45 billion will be spent in 2020-2023 on new projects. At that, KOS had managed to do without any borrowed funds until 2020.

Disclaimer

Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
