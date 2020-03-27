Orgs Team up for #COVID-19 Response: Resource Exchange Platforms Created for Medical/Research/Lab Supplies, Testing Inventory, Equipment and Treatment Capabilities

Major trade organizations Oregon Bioscience Association, Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition, Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Built Oregon are working together to establish a resource platform to identify, support and discover availability of care supplies and inventory for research and testing needs to address the unprecedented health pandemic COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”).

An immediate survey – COVID-19: Supply and Equipment Inventory in Oregon – has been launched for firms, companies, vendors and supplies in Oregon and region-wide to provide knowledge and connections among entities that either have or need various inventory, testing and care equipment and supplies.

“Although each organization has unique supply issues, inventory and connections related to COVID-19, we believe it is crucial we work closely together to supply intel to researchers, first responders and medical personnel in this crucial time. We hope many local and regional companies, firms, suppliers, vendors or manufacturers will participate in this quick survey to help us all assess industry needs,” said Oregon Bio’s Executive Director Liisa Bozinovic.

“PNDC is joining effort to reaching out to the Pacific Northwest defense industry to determine if our members and other defense companies/vendors/suppliers have or can access vital items and inventory for managing and mitigation of COVID-19, including personal protective gear (PPE), kits/testing, treatment equipment and other needs,” says PNDC President/CEO Sarah Garrison. “I think it is important that we work collaboratively as we all address the COVID-19 crisis. We’re working closely with Oregon Bio, OMEP and Built Oregon to get this survey to our networks. Together, we’ll share this information with public health and other state officials so that they can reach out and provide linkages companies will need, such as product specifications, or provide guidance in helping them access other resources.”

Oregon Bio last week launched its own survey, which is still open – Bio Contributions and Resource Exchange– to specifically query for biotech equipment and lab supplies for developing testing kits and components, and inventory needed for laboratories and researchers working to develop a curative or palliative response to the pandemic. The Exchange survey is remaining open for the foreseeable future. Bio-focused as well as non-bio companies and vendors are asked to login and share knowledge.

“We have launched Oregon Bio’s time-sensitive effort to facilitate important and needed connections with the research, science and biotechnology sectors to support the response to the public health needs of Oregonians,” said Bozinovic.

She added, “Since OR Bio’s survey launch, we connected OHSU on its much-needed RNA processing kits for its COVID-19 testing lab with companies in our network who could provide the needed inventory. Additionally, another OR Bio member has shared they’ve developed a validated test to gauge the presence of the coronavirus on hard surfaces.”

“We welcome any company, organization or entity to take the survey, which has the objective to create a dynamic, current and updatable resource for companies’/ organizations’ haves and needs here,” added Bozinovic.

The platforms will be posted online early next week and will be updated on an ongoing basis. For additional questions, Call (503) 548-4432 for more information.

Social tags: #StayHomeStayHealthy, #orbiocovid, #COVID-19, #StayHomeStayHealthy, #bioscience #medtech

About Oregon Bio (https://oregonbio.org)

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the Advanced Medical Technology Association. The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed in 2017 Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion. For more information about Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition (PNDC) (https://www.pndc.us/)

The Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition (PNDC) is the non-profit trade association for Pacific Northwest defense and security industry businesses. PNDC’s mission is to bring more defense & security contracts to the Pacific Northwest and to support the supply chain for these companies, thereby helping create, grow and diversify business development opportunities for a wide range of Pacific Northwest companies. Our 300+ member companies range from large Fortune 100 companies to small machine shops and support the supply chain in aerospace, unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, medical devices, tactical equipment, information technology, maritime defense, homeland security, space exploration, and more. For information please contact: info@pndc.us or 888-701-PNDC (7632). www.pndc.us

About Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership (https://www.omep.org/)

OMEP has organized a Business Continuity Planning Team to help support Oregon manufacturers throughout COVID-19 events. To learn more about how their focused services can lend support businesses, visit www.omep.org/support. OMEP draws on its team’s 450 years of real-world manufacturing experience to bring a thoughtful problem-solving approach to eliminating obstacles faced by Oregon manufacturers. OMEP leverages its roots in lean as a business operating philosophy to provide transformational impacts to manufacturers who might not otherwise have access to consulting services. Through on-site implementation, peer-to-peer learning events, and connections to partners, OMEP helps manufacturing leaders and their teams.

About Built Oregon (https://www.builtoregon.com)

Built Oregon believes the support and growth of Oregon’s consumer product industries will create sustainable, inclusive, and innovative job growth. Built Oregon‘s organization is a passionate collection of community and industry leaders, entrepreneurs, storytellers, investors, mentors, and organizers who believe that the support and growth of Oregon's consumer product industries will create sustainable, inclusive, and innovative job growth. It sees the power in "owning our backyard" from an industry standpoint, and also as a means to create more sustainable and resilient communities in Oregon.

