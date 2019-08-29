Orient Securities : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to improve the corporate governance structure of the Company and enhance the remuneration assessment and management system for the Company's directors, supervisors (non- employee supervisors), president and other senior management, the board of directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board") of the Company has set up the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and formulates the terms of reference in accordance with requirement of laws, regulations, rules and normative documents including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") as well as the Articles of Association of Orient Securities Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Association").

Article 2 The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is a specific working body set up in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Article 3 The "directors" as referred to herein shall mean chairman, Vice chairman and directors to whom the Company pays remuneration, and supervisors shall mean the chairman of the Supervisory Committee and supervisors (non-employee supervisors) to whom the Company pays remuneration, president and other senior management shall mean president, Vice president, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, chief operating officer, investment banking director, secretary of the Board, all of which are employed by the Board, and other senior managers identified by the Board.

Chapter 2 Composition

Article 4 The members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee shall consist of three to five directors. Independent directors shall account for more than one half of members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Article 5 The members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee shall be nominated by the chairman of the Board or at least one-third of the Board members, and elected by the Board.

Article 6 The Remuneration and Nomination Committee shall have one chairman who shall be an independent director and is responsible for chairing the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. The chairman shall be elected by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee or elected by the Board, and shall be an independent director.

Article 7 The terms of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee shall be identical to that of the Board. A member may offer himself/herself for re-election upon the expiration of his/her term of office. Any member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee who ceases to be a director of the Company during the term shall be automatically disqualified as a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and the vacancy shall be filled by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee in accordance to the Articles 4 to 6 above.