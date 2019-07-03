Log in
Oriental Yuhong Participated in International Polymer Colloids Group Conference 2019

07/03/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

International Polymer Colloids Group Conference 2019 was hosted in Singapore on Sentosa Island from June 23-28, 2019. BASF, Oriental Yuhong, ARKEMA, Agency for Science,Technology and Research（A*STAR）, and other industry representatives attended the meeting. The Oriental Yuhong chief scientist Dr Willie Lau and academic and industrial researchers in the field of polymer colloids had in-depth communication on the meeting. This conference led the Chinese enterprise scientific researchers in high level international academic conference of the exchanges and cooperation.

The International Polymer Colloids Group (IPCG) was established in 1972 to provide a platform for academic and industrial researchers working in the field of polymer colloid to communicate, share research results and innovative ideas. With a history of more than 40 years since its inception, the main theme of this year is to discuss the latest development in the field of polymer colloids and explore new directions and future challenges.

It is reported that polymer colloids in building coatings, adhesives and other fields are widely used. As the global building materials system supplier, Oriental Yuhong has been committed to the combination of polymer colloids academia and industry. Yuhong has been sharing research results with international experts in the field of polymer colloid, discussing difficult problems in scientific research and giving lectures on "Practical Application of Polymer Modified Bitumen Membrane" for many times since 2013. Through long-term and in-depth scientific research, Oriental Yuhong makes full use of the research results into its products to achieve close integration of academic and industrial development.


© Business Wire 2019
