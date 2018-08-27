Oriental Yuhong provides high quality services for Beijing's newest and largest airport

Oriental Yuhong provides high-quality waterproofing system services for Beijing's new airport, currently under construction.

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing's new airport, a super-large international air transport hub, was listed in "The Guardian" as a megastructure wonder. It will have a total area of 41,000 mu (equivalent to 63 Tiananmen Squares) and a total investment of about 11.67 billion USD, four runways, a tarmac with 150 passenger aircraft parking bays and a 700,000-square-meter terminal area. After completion, it will accommodate 72 million passengers per year and is designed for further expansion to accommodate 100 million passengers. It will be the world's largest airport and the single largest airport terminal.

Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. was involved in the project since the beginning, providing high quality waterproofing system services and high-quality waterproof materials for this world-famous super project. The scope of services includes the Terminal Area's "five fingers gallery", service building, parking building and the flight zones.

The waterproofing project in the new airport project is difficult, and the quality of the Oriental Yuhong project was tested by the flood season's heavy rainfall.

In June, Beijing entered the flood season, with the heavy rainfall accounting for about 85% of the annual precipitation. The roof of the new airport had not been tested for waterproofing since it was built at the end of 2017, and there were concerns about whether the project could withstand the rainfall. The person in charge of the construction project responded that the roof system in the construction uses the Oriental Yuhong Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) waterproof membrane, which can completely handle bad weather. This proved to be true as the roof remained unfazed by the rainfall, and the excellent quality of Oriental Yuhong's products won praise from the customers.

Li Jianjun, chief engineer of Oriental Yuhong TPO, said, "The products of our company are used in many sensitive sections of the new airport project, of which the TPO waterproof membrane is the most used. This is because TPO waterproof membrane joints are welded using hot wind, and the joints have high peeling strength. It is applied to the roof of corridors and the main terminal building and laid under the metal roofing board. It can withstand various types of abnormal environments and has the advantage of aging resistance. We have provided construction and professional waterproofing design services for this world-famous project."

Oriental Yuhong TPO products are successfully applied to many key international projects and are ready for the US market.

Oriental Yuhong's TPO mechanically fixed single-layer roof system has FM certification from US' FM Global, the European Union's CE and Russia's GOST. The TPO waterproof membrane is completely composed from LyondellBasell raw materials. Its high reflective surface has excellent energy saving performance and can be applied to LEED certified construction projects. Oriental Yuhong's TPO polymer waterproof membrane has been successfully applied in many public buildings, industrial buildings and commercial buildings such as C919's large aircraft manufacturing base, a seven-star international hotel, BMW Brilliance's new factory, and Jaguar and Land Rover's new factories. Oriental Yuhong's TPO has successfully reached US markets and joined the select list of important engineering construction options in the United States.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-provides-high-quality-services-for-beijings-newest-and-largest-airport-300702504.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.