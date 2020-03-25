Origami Closes Oversubscribed Fund IV at $520M

Metric Point Capital served as exclusive placement agent

Origami Capital Partners (“Origami”), a private equity firm focused on opportunistic special situations announces the final closing of Origami Opportunities Fund IV, LP (“Fund IV”) with $520 million in capital commitments. Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”) acted as the exclusive placement agent for the fundraise.

Origami offers flexible and creative capital solutions for illiquid assets trapped in complex structures. Origami solves challenges for its deal partners across industries, asset classes and throughout capital structures.

The firm’s experience navigating complicated situations and its collaborative, problem-solving approach delivers innovative and flexible solutions for Origami’s counterparties, including: alternative investment managers, limited partners and operating businesses.

Led by Jeff Young, Julie Klaff, Darren O’Brien, and Joelle Kellam, Origami’s professionals include teammates with diverse finance skills honed at other credit, real estate, restructuring, and private equity investment firms.

Julie Klaff said: “We sincerely appreciate the support and confidence that our investors placed in us in light of the challenges that the world is currently facing.” Jeff Young, Managing Partner of Origami, added, “We are extremely grateful for the exceptional support and advice provided by the Metric Point team throughout the fundraising process. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

Brendan Edmonds, Partner at Metric Point, stated, “As in previous economic dislocations, Origami can play an important role in providing tailored and patient capital solutions to a multitude of constituents within the alternative investment arena. We look forward to our continued collaboration with this talented team.”

About Origami Capital Partners

Origami Capital Partners was founded in 2008. The firm invests opportunistically through multiple structures to create enduring value. Origami offers liquidity to investment funds and portfolios, replacement capital for private investors, and structured equity for middle-market and growth businesses. Its flexible investment mandate allows Origami to deliver targeted, bespoke solutions to solve multi-faceted challenges that truly understand and help its counterparties capitalize on latent and prospective value. Core to Origami’s strategy is collaboration and alignment with world-class operators and asset managers that unlock value in private assets.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is a placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers and providing advisory services relating to complex liquidity solutions. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.

