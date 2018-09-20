Origami Goes Global

Origami Inc. (“Origami”) today announced that it will be expanding its
mobile payment service “Origami Pay” beyond Japanese borders through a
new international partnership.
As a result of the capital and business alliances with UnionPay
International Co., Ltd (UPI), Origami Pay will, by the first quarter of
2019, be accepted at approximately 7.5 million UnionPay QR code- enabled
outlets in 24 countries across APAC, North America, Central Asia, Middle
East and Africa. Domestically, UnionPay’s QR payments will also be made
available at Origami’s Japanese partner shops. The alliance with UPI
allows both Japanese users travelling abroad and inbound users visiting
Japan to make secure and convenient payments at a wide range of shops
without worrying about currency exchange.
In addition, Origami will be partnering with Taiwan’s leading payment
service, “JKOPAY” of JKOS Network Co.,Ltd, enabling JKOPAY users to make
payments at all Origami partner shops in Japan. This means that
Taiwanese visitors will no longer have to worry about cross border
credit card transaction fees when spending in Japan, making payments
directly from their homegrown JKOPAY app. Moving forward, Origami will
continue to expand its inbound services through international
partnerships.
• About Origami
Origami is a platform for cashless payments
with a mission to “Create the future of money, payments and commerce”.
Established in 2012, Origami released its smartphone payment service in
2015, officially launching “Origami Pay” in May 2016. It is now rolled
out nationwide at convenience stores, international fast food chains,
taxis, department stores and shops across various verticals.
