Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origami Goes Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

-- Opening up services to outbound travelers overseas and inbound visitors to Japan --

Origami Inc. (“Origami”) today announced that it will be expanding its mobile payment service “Origami Pay” beyond Japanese borders through a new international partnership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005378/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As a result of the capital and business alliances with UnionPay International Co., Ltd (UPI), Origami Pay will, by the first quarter of 2019, be accepted at approximately 7.5 million UnionPay QR code- enabled outlets in 24 countries across APAC, North America, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. Domestically, UnionPay’s QR payments will also be made available at Origami’s Japanese partner shops. The alliance with UPI allows both Japanese users travelling abroad and inbound users visiting Japan to make secure and convenient payments at a wide range of shops without worrying about currency exchange.

In addition, Origami will be partnering with Taiwan’s leading payment service, “JKOPAY” of JKOS Network Co.,Ltd, enabling JKOPAY users to make payments at all Origami partner shops in Japan. This means that Taiwanese visitors will no longer have to worry about cross border credit card transaction fees when spending in Japan, making payments directly from their homegrown JKOPAY app. Moving forward, Origami will continue to expand its inbound services through international partnerships.

• About Origami
Origami is a platform for cashless payments with a mission to “Create the future of money, payments and commerce”. Established in 2012, Origami released its smartphone payment service in 2015, officially launching “Origami Pay” in May 2016. It is now rolled out nationwide at convenience stores, international fast food chains, taxis, department stores and shops across various verticals.

Please download the “Origami” app from App Store or Google Play.
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/origami-sosharushoppinguapuri/id622474053?mt=8
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.origami.android&hl=ja
* Supported systems: iOS 9.0 or above, Android 4.0.3 or above

Please download the “Origami Business” app from the App Store.
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1037731672?l=en&mt=8
* Supported systems: iOS 9.0 or above

* The listed names of companies, shops, products and logos are registered trademarks of each company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:35aGreat Bear Reports 7.00 m of 68.76 g/t Gold from Revised Hinge Zone Interval, Announces New 30,000 m, 150 Drill Hole Program at Dixie Project, Red Lake District
NE
07:35aCLAS OHLSON : opens a new store in Helsinki, Finland
AQ
07:35aGlobal UAV Expands Services into Africa with UAV-MAG(TM) Contract
NE
07:34aSIENTRA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:34aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Spal - Capello's 1st club - is the surprise of Serie A
AQ
07:34aAGAVE SYRUP MARKET SIZE : Agave Nectar, Agave Syrup Substitute, Supplier Market Intelligence Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis and, Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
07:33aPME AFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORT : Posting of Interim Report and Notice of AGM
PU
07:33aTENCENT : Circular (Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders)
PU
07:33aTENCENT : Circular (Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholders)
PU
07:33aTERRASCEND : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Solace Health Network Inc., Announces Agreement with MCI Medical Clinics Inc. to Bring Medical Cannabis Expertise to Patients
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
3AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
5BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.