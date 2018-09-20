Origami Goes Global

-- Opening up services to outbound travelers overseas and inbound visitors to Japan --

Origami Inc. (“Origami”) today announced that it will be expanding its mobile payment service “Origami Pay” beyond Japanese borders through a new international partnership.

As a result of the capital and business alliances with UnionPay International Co., Ltd (UPI), Origami Pay will, by the first quarter of 2019, be accepted at approximately 7.5 million UnionPay QR code- enabled outlets in 24 countries across APAC, North America, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. Domestically, UnionPay’s QR payments will also be made available at Origami’s Japanese partner shops. The alliance with UPI allows both Japanese users travelling abroad and inbound users visiting Japan to make secure and convenient payments at a wide range of shops without worrying about currency exchange.

In addition, Origami will be partnering with Taiwan’s leading payment service, “JKOPAY” of JKOS Network Co.,Ltd, enabling JKOPAY users to make payments at all Origami partner shops in Japan. This means that Taiwanese visitors will no longer have to worry about cross border credit card transaction fees when spending in Japan, making payments directly from their homegrown JKOPAY app. Moving forward, Origami will continue to expand its inbound services through international partnerships.

• About Origami

Origami is a platform for cashless payments with a mission to “Create the future of money, payments and commerce”. Established in 2012, Origami released its smartphone payment service in 2015, officially launching “Origami Pay” in May 2016. It is now rolled out nationwide at convenience stores, international fast food chains, taxis, department stores and shops across various verticals.

