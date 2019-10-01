Origami Risk : Establishes Operating Divisions to Address Emerging Business Opportunities; Names Earne Bentley, Christopher Bennett as Division Heads

Strategic Market Alignment Positions Risk Technology Firm for Targeted Expansion

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced the formation of two operating divisions – Risk Solutions and Core Solutions – in a strategic market alignment that positions the firm to accelerate its growth in key business segments and reinforces its related service capabilities. The company appointed Earne Bentley and Christopher Bennett to lead the divisions.

Both executives – Bentley, president, Origami Risk Solutions, and Bennett, president, Origami Core Solutions – report directly to Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk.

“As we continue to develop our talent and build out our solutions to address the evolving, varied and increasingly complex needs of our diverse client base, we are aligning our operations to drive targeted innovation and maintain a consistent level of service excellence for all of our clients,” Petrie said. “Earne and Chris are proven leaders who have been instrumental to Origami Risk’s success over the years. I’m excited about the impact they will have on our performance for clients in each division, as well as to the growth of our firm across all areas of business.”

The Risk Solutions division of Origami Risk will serve clients in need of risk management information systems (RMIS), healthcare risk management technology, non-workers’ compensation and small workers’ compensation self-administration, environmental health and safety (EHS), and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). The Core Solutions division will focus on serving risk pools, third party administrators (TPAs), property/casualty insurance companies, managing general agents (MGAs), and entities with large self-administered workers’ compensation plans.

Bentley previously held the position of executive director of sales, and was responsible for leading Origami’s global sales initiatives. During his career, he has served the risk management technology needs of numerous corporations, insurance companies, TPAs, risk pools, healthcare organizations, and government agencies. Before joining Origami, Bentley served in a number of roles ranging from professional services to sales for other risk management software firms.

Bennett was a sales team lead at Origami Risk. In that role, he was responsible for business development and strategic alliances, as well as for delivering new business solutions to the organization’s clients. A senior leader in risk management technology, he has more than 20 years of experience in client service, sales and product management. Before joining Origami, he was a vice president at CS STARS (renamed Marsh Clearsight).

Since its establishment in 2009, Origami Risk has built a strong reputation for its client-focused delivery of software and exceptional service. Over the years, it has expanded steadily to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse client base around the globe. Today, the firm’s clients range from corporate risk managers seeking solutions for data/analytics and global risk management and compliance to insurance companies, third-party administrators (TPAs), and government pools seeking integrated technology-based solutions to address varied and complex needs.

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk and insurance industry—from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005787/en/