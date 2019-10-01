Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origami Risk : Establishes Operating Divisions to Address Emerging Business Opportunities; Names Earne Bentley, Christopher Bennett as Division Heads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Strategic Market Alignment Positions Risk Technology Firm for Targeted Expansion

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced the formation of two operating divisions – Risk Solutions and Core Solutions – in a strategic market alignment that positions the firm to accelerate its growth in key business segments and reinforces its related service capabilities. The company appointed Earne Bentley and Christopher Bennett to lead the divisions.

Both executives – Bentley, president, Origami Risk Solutions, and Bennett, president, Origami Core Solutions – report directly to Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk.

“As we continue to develop our talent and build out our solutions to address the evolving, varied and increasingly complex needs of our diverse client base, we are aligning our operations to drive targeted innovation and maintain a consistent level of service excellence for all of our clients,” Petrie said. “Earne and Chris are proven leaders who have been instrumental to Origami Risk’s success over the years. I’m excited about the impact they will have on our performance for clients in each division, as well as to the growth of our firm across all areas of business.”

The Risk Solutions division of Origami Risk will serve clients in need of risk management information systems (RMIS), healthcare risk management technology, non-workers’ compensation and small workers’ compensation self-administration, environmental health and safety (EHS), and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). The Core Solutions division will focus on serving risk pools, third party administrators (TPAs), property/casualty insurance companies, managing general agents (MGAs), and entities with large self-administered workers’ compensation plans.

Bentley previously held the position of executive director of sales, and was responsible for leading Origami’s global sales initiatives. During his career, he has served the risk management technology needs of numerous corporations, insurance companies, TPAs, risk pools, healthcare organizations, and government agencies. Before joining Origami, Bentley served in a number of roles ranging from professional services to sales for other risk management software firms.

Bennett was a sales team lead at Origami Risk. In that role, he was responsible for business development and strategic alliances, as well as for delivering new business solutions to the organization’s clients. A senior leader in risk management technology, he has more than 20 years of experience in client service, sales and product management. Before joining Origami, he was a vice president at CS STARS (renamed Marsh Clearsight).

Since its establishment in 2009, Origami Risk has built a strong reputation for its client-focused delivery of software and exceptional service. Over the years, it has expanded steadily to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse client base around the globe. Today, the firm’s clients range from corporate risk managers seeking solutions for data/analytics and global risk management and compliance to insurance companies, third-party administrators (TPAs), and government pools seeking integrated technology-based solutions to address varied and complex needs.

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk and insurance industry—from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aWILLIAMS SONOMA : And casamigos tequila and mezcal launch premium glassware, bar tools and entertaining accessories perfect for home entertaining
BU
10:20aNAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star hires Geotech Ltd. to update Hay Mountain Project ZTEM data
AQ
10:20aRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Reports Results of GM
AQ
10:20aLITHIUM AMERICAS : Announces 40,000 tpa feasibility study for the cauchari-olaroz lithium project
AQ
10:20aPETRONEFT RESOURCES : 2019 Interim Results
AQ
10:20aNEXTERA ENERGY : and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors through early October and present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference
AQ
10:20aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : leads the way on IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining
AQ
10:20aCENTRUS ENERGY : Appoints Philip O. Strawbridge as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Treasurer
AQ
10:20aNORTH WEST : Expanded Northern store means more food services and retail jobs in Sandy Lake, ON
AQ
10:20aCONTINENTAL GOLD : Provides Buritica Project Construction Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
2POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
3BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group