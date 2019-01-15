Origami Risk : Recognized Among Best and Brightest® Companies to Work for in the Nation

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been named one of the 2018 Best and Brightest® Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This is the third consecutive year Origami has received this accolade.

“The quality, experience and dedication of our employees are what distinguishes us in our industry, and we work hard to make sure they’re supported, both professionally and personally,” said Carla Murphy, HR and talent executive, Origami Risk. “We take great pride in having a company culture that appeals to the brightest talent in the industry and fosters retention.”

NABR announced in December that Origami Risk was selected from more than 2,400 organizations across the country to receive this award. An independent research firm reviewed a number of key measures to determine those organizations with the most impressive human resources practices.

“Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “Our 2018 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward.”

This year’s Best and Brightest award is the most recent in a string of similar honors Origami Risk has achieved in recent years:

“Best Places to Work in Insurance” 2018, 2017, 2016 - Business Insurance

“Best Workplaces” 2018 - Inc. magazine

#1 Company to Work for in Chicago 2018 - Crain Communications

Origami and the other companies recognized with the Best and Brightest award will be honored at the National Best and Brightest Summit — Illuminate 2019 symposium and awards gala September 15-17, 2019, in Chicago.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk LLC was founded by industry veterans committed to designing intuitive web-based software that streamlines how risk, insurance, and claims data is collected, analyzed and shared—ultimately helping users to be more productive and manage the total cost of risk for their organizations or for their clients. Origami Risk is consistently ranked as the top RMIS provider by users, as well as independent third parties. To learn more about Origami Risk, visit www.origamirisk.com, or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005640/en/