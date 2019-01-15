Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origami Risk : Recognized Among Best and Brightest® Companies to Work for in the Nation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:22am EST

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been named one of the 2018 Best and Brightest® Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This is the third consecutive year Origami has received this accolade.

“The quality, experience and dedication of our employees are what distinguishes us in our industry, and we work hard to make sure they’re supported, both professionally and personally,” said Carla Murphy, HR and talent executive, Origami Risk. “We take great pride in having a company culture that appeals to the brightest talent in the industry and fosters retention.”

NABR announced in December that Origami Risk was selected from more than 2,400 organizations across the country to receive this award. An independent research firm reviewed a number of key measures to determine those organizations with the most impressive human resources practices.

“Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “Our 2018 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward.”

This year’s Best and Brightest award is the most recent in a string of similar honors Origami Risk has achieved in recent years:

  • “Best Places to Work in Insurance” 2018, 2017, 2016 - Business Insurance
  • “Best Workplaces” 2018 - Inc. magazine
  • #1 Company to Work for in Chicago 2018 - Crain Communications

Origami and the other companies recognized with the Best and Brightest award will be honored at the National Best and Brightest Summit — Illuminate 2019 symposium and awards gala September 15-17, 2019, in Chicago.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk LLC was founded by industry veterans committed to designing intuitive web-based software that streamlines how risk, insurance, and claims data is collected, analyzed and shared—ultimately helping users to be more productive and manage the total cost of risk for their organizations or for their clients. Origami Risk is consistently ranked as the top RMIS provider by users, as well as independent third parties. To learn more about Origami Risk, visit www.origamirisk.com, or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aARC RESOURCES LTD : . Confirms February 15, 2019 Dividend Amount
AQ
11:50aLonza Announces Retirement of Fridtjof Helemann
TE
11:49aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for December, the fourth quarter and full 2018
PU
11:49aTHE RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018 WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY 28TH JANUARY AT 12 : 30 CET (11:30 am GTM).
PU
11:49aNQ MINERALS : Commercial Production
PU
11:49aEurocommercial completes sale of les allées de cormeilles and publishes update regarding woluwe shopping centre
GL
11:48aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : German consumers paying record prices for power - portal
RE
11:48aFACEBOOK : Offering $300 Million to Bolster Local News -Reuters
DJ
11:47aUnitedHealth profit beats expectations, shares rise
RE
11:47aCONTINENTAL GOLD : Discovers BMZ2 With Drill Intercepts of High-Grade Gold Over Broad Intervals in the Yaraguá System at the Buriticá Project, Colombia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.