Origami Risk and Gradient AI Team to Offer Claims and Policy Modeling, Predictive Analytics Resources on Origami Digital Platform

Ready Access to AI-Driven Capabilities Can Help Insurers, TPAs and Self-Insured Organizations Drive Growth, Profitability, Efficiencies in Underwriting and Claims Operations

Origami Risk LLC and Gradient AI today announced they have formed a strategic partnership to make Gradient’s claims and policy modeling capabilities and predictive analytics resources available on Origami’s industry-leading digital platform.

Gradient’s AI-driven tools and resources help drive efficiencies in policy underwriting and claims adjusting processes, such as enabling claim teams to focus greater attention on claims with a high probability of becoming significant cost-drivers. Gradient’s predictions, as well as associated contributing factors, are fully integrated with the Origami platform's robust workflow, reporting and digital engagement tools.

Insurers, TPAs, risk pools, and self-insured organizations can leverage Origami's automation capabilities along with Gradient’s vast proprietary data sets of millions of claims and policies to expand new business, streamline underwriting, speed delivery of quotes and enhance overall performance and profitability.

“As insurers strive to operate more profitably while maintaining market share and achieving targeted growth, new AI-driven solutions are increasingly helping them achieve their goals,” said Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk. “Our collaboration with Gradient AI offers insurers, risk pools and large self-administered plans using our platform ready access to robust tools that can have measurable impacts on their performance and growth.”

“There’s no question that speed and accuracy in both claims management and underwriting have become paramount for insurers,” Stan Smith, CEO, Gradient AI said. “The seamless integration of our tools with Origami’s capabilities will facilitate improved decision-making, faster responses and measurable improvements in claims experience and underwriting results.”

Additional information on Gradient’s tools now available on Origami’s digital platform is available by visiting: https://bit.ly/3fNCP70.

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI was founded in order to address the need for state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions designed specifically for the trillion-dollar insurance industry. AI has emerged as a disruptive force revolutionizing the way insurance professionals achieve their objectives, and Gradient is leading that charge. Our solutions include software and models utilized by many of the world’s most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, TPAs, pools, PEOs and more. Gradient’s stellar client base continues to grow rapidly. Gradient’s team of expert data scientists and insurance technology experts have an exceptional history of building wildly successful insurance technology companies, with the most satisfied customers in the industry. At Gradient, we focus exclusively on delivering measurable results in your underwriting and claims operations. To learn more about Gradient AI, please visit www.gradientai.com.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk, safety, and insurance industry — from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

