Origami Risk : and LineSlip Join Forces to Help Risk Managers Track, Manage and Renew Worldwide Insurance Programs

AI-driven Solutions Offer Timely Access to Loss, Exposure and Policy Data/Analytics, Streamlining Insurance Decision-Making and Supporting Renewals in Evolving Market

Origami Risk LLC and LineSlip Solutions, Inc. today announced they have formed an exclusive relationship that will enable Origami’s clients to readily access the critical information they need to manage their insurance programs worldwide and effectively negotiate their commercial insurance coverages and renewals, even as market conditions evolve.

The collaboration between the two firms integrates LineSlip’s AI-driven OCR capabilities to digitize paper insurance documents and PDFs with Origami's policy management solution, enabling Origami clients to access their property and casualty insurance data in digital format. LineSlip enables risk managers to ‘own their own data,’ facilitating real-time access to all of their insurance programs, both in-force and historical, to make it simple and easy to understand and report on all relevant details related to their commercial P&C experience.

“Risk managers in all parts of the U.S. and worldwide face unprecedented challenges,” said Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk. “Besides dealing with dramatic shifts in their business models, operations and revenue streams arising from COVID-19, they must also navigate a hardening commercial insurance market. The ability to quickly access and analyze all elements of their risk and insurance program using the robust solutions provided by Origami and LineSlip can be a game changer as they seek to secure their enterprises in this dynamic environment.”

“In order to excel in an increasingly complex and challenging insurance marketplace, risk managers need a tool that will allow them to access current and historical loss, exposure and program data in one system,” said Lee Stevenson, President of LineSlip Solutions. “Integrating LineSlip’s program and exposure data with Origami’s loss data is a win-win for clients.”

For additional information on LineSlip’s resources that can be integrated with Origami’s policy management tools visit: https://bit.ly/3awLdGZ.

About LineSlip Solutions, Inc.

LineSlip Solutions was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs with over 40 years of commercial insurance experience as brokers, producers, underwriters and executives. Purpose-built for the commercial insurance industry, we have created a framework that uses Natural Language Processing to automatically extract and organize data previously locked in quotes, proposals and other insurance documents. With LineSlip solutions for Private Equity, Real Estate and Risk Management, insurance professionals can easily visualize their data, automate reporting and make smarter, more timely business decisions that affect the bottom line. LineSlip Solutions is based in New York City and is actively working with some of the country's leading risk managers and brokerage firms. Visit lineslipsolutions.com for more information.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk, safety, and insurance industry — from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

