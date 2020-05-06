Log in
Origen Announces Change to Board of Directors

05/06/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that Geoff Schellenberg has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Schellenberg has over 10 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He is currently the president and a director of Troubadour Resources Inc., and a managing director of Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. where he provides oversight and management on exploration and development projects for a variety of clients ranging from junior exploration to large international mining companies. Mr. Schellenberg holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

The Company also wishes to announce that Jerry Bella has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Origen wishes to thank Mr. Bella for his efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned base and precious metal projects in British Columbia and is earning a 75% interest in a cobalt exploration property in New Brunswick.

On behalf of Origen,
Gary Schellenberg, CEO

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO or Mike Sieb, Director at 604-681-0221

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55494


© Newsfilecorp 2020
