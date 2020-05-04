Log in
Origen Resources Inc. Commences Trading

05/04/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) -  Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that the common shares of Origen Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE under the trading symbol ORGN.

The Company has received notification that trading in the common shares of the Company will commence tomorrow, May 5, 2020.

At the commencement of trading it is anticipated that 15,035,825 securities in the Company will be issued and outstanding. Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Company's fiscal year ends March 31, the Company's transfer agent is AST Trust Company (Canada) and the Company's securities are registered under the following identifiers:

i) Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) number: 68622C 10 8; and
ii) International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): CA 68622C 10 8 6.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg, CEO

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO or Mike Sieb, Director at 604-681-0221

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55381


© Newsfilecorp 2020
