Origin Bancorp : Bank Hires Adam Cox as Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker

JACKSON, MS - Origin Bank has announced that Adam Cox has joined the company as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker.

Cox has 10 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending and business development. In his position at Origin he will continue his focus on business development and building commercial real estate relationships, while monitoring and maintaining loan quality and managing loan requests from origination to closing.

'We are very pleased to have Adam join the Origin Bank team,' said Larry Ratzlaff, the bank's Mississippi State President. 'Adam has a decade of banking experience and a history of building successful financial relationships. I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the success of our organization.'

Cox has a Bachelor of Arts in business from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the Mississippi School of Banking. He has been a member of many community organizations, including the Mississippi Young Bankers Association, Madison the City Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Business League and Foundation, and Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club. He is married to Tisha Cox and together they have three children. Cox will maintain an office in Origin's Highland Colony Financial Center at 1063 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

About Origin Bank

Origin Bank is a more than century old, Louisiana-chartered bank, which provides a wide range of traditional banking services with more than 40 banking centers throughout Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Origin Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company with assets of over $4 billion. Origin Bancorp's common stock is not listed on any exchange and is traded through individually negotiated transactions. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Origin Bank's website at www.origin.bank.