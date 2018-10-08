Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origin Bancorp : Bank Hires Adam Cox as Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

JACKSON, MS - Origin Bank has announced that Adam Cox has joined the company as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker.

Cox has 10 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending and business development. In his position at Origin he will continue his focus on business development and building commercial real estate relationships, while monitoring and maintaining loan quality and managing loan requests from origination to closing.

'We are very pleased to have Adam join the Origin Bank team,' said Larry Ratzlaff, the bank's Mississippi State President. 'Adam has a decade of banking experience and a history of building successful financial relationships. I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the success of our organization.'

Cox has a Bachelor of Arts in business from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the Mississippi School of Banking. He has been a member of many community organizations, including the Mississippi Young Bankers Association, Madison the City Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Business League and Foundation, and Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club. He is married to Tisha Cox and together they have three children. Cox will maintain an office in Origin's Highland Colony Financial Center at 1063 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

About Origin Bank
Origin Bank is a more than century old, Louisiana-chartered bank, which provides a wide range of traditional banking services with more than 40 banking centers throughout Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Origin Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company with assets of over $4 billion. Origin Bancorp's common stock is not listed on any exchange and is traded through individually negotiated transactions. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Origin Bank's website at www.origin.bank.

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 19:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pDELTA APPAREL : DTG2Go Acquires SSI Digital Print Services
AQ
09:57pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Sued by Shareholders in Recently Filed Class Action
BU
09:52pDorene C. Dominguez, Chairwoman of The Dominguez Dream, Attends Comcast Veteran Digital Inclusion Reception
BU
09:52pACGME Elects New Officers for Board of Directors
GL
09:48pNETFLIX : Announces plans to open new u.s. production hub in albuquerque
PU
09:48pCHORUS : commissions independent review
PU
09:46pTYSON FOODS : FoodLogiQ Strengthens Reputation as Blockchain Pioneer, Shares Thought Leadership at Industry Conferences and Through Pilot Learnings
AQ
09:45pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Namaste Technologies Inc. (NXTTF) and Encourages NXTTF Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:41pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (TSX.V : PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) Advances Proprietary Technology to Meet Rising Global Demand
AQ
09:41pGrain Futures Finish Mixed as Midwest Rain Delays Harvest
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.