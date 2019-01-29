Origin Bancorp : Bank Hires Andy Miller as Business Development Banker

JACKSON, MS - Origin Bank has announced that Andy Miller has joined the company as a Vice President, Business Development Banker for its Mississippi market.

Miller has more than 17 years in the banking industry. In his position at Origin he will focus on acquiring and maintaining quality banking relationships, specifically with small business clients.

'We are very pleased to have Andy join the Origin Bank team,' said Larry Ratzlaff, the bank's Mississippi State President. 'He has extensive experience in business development and a history of building successful financial relationships. I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the success of our organization.'

Miller has a Bachelor of Science from Belhaven University and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi. He is a deacon at Lakeland Presbyterian Church and is a graduate of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Rankin program. Miller has been married to Marissa Miller for 16 years, and together they have two children. He will maintain an office at Origin's Flowood Banking Center at 203 Promenade Boulevard in Flowood, MS.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin Bancorp is the financial holding company for Origin Bank, a more than century old Louisiana-chartered bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from over 40 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Origin Bank's website at www.origin.bank.