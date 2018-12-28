Origin Bancorp : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

September 24, 2018

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

Louisiana 001-38487 72-1192928
500 South Service Road East, Ruston, Louisiana 71270

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (318) 255-2222

Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans.

ITEM 5.04

On September 24, 2018, Origin Bancorp, Inc. ("Origin" or the "Company") delivered to its employees, including its executive officers and certain of its directors (collectively, the "Covered Persons") a notice under Rule 104(b)(2)(i) of Regulation BTR (the "BTR Notice"), pursuant to which the Company imposed a "blackout" period in accordance with Section 306(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ("SOX") and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. The Company received notice of the Plan blackout required by the Employment Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 on September 24, 2018, and provided the BTR Notice to the Covered Persons on the same day. The blackout period under the Origin Bancorp, Inc. Employee Retirement Plan (the "Plan) was imposed in connection with the change of the Plan's recordkeeper from 401k Plus to Principal Financial Group. During the Blackout Period, Plan participants were unable to borrow or take distributions from their Plan accounts, or direct or diversify their Plan investments, including with respect to Origin common stock.

The blackout period began on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm ET, and ended on December 18, 2018. A copy of the BTR Notice is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

If Covered Persons had questions pertaining to the blackout period, they were instructed to contact Ashlea Price, HR Services Director at (318) 254-

7410. ITEM 9.01 Exhibits (d) Exhibits. The following are furnished as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K. Exhibit 99.1 SOX Notice

Dated: December 27, 2018

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

By: /s/ Stephen H. Brolly

Stephen H. Brolly

Chief Financial Officer

TO:Employees, Executive Officers and Certain Directors of Origin Bancorp, Inc.

DATE:September 24, 2018

RE:New retirement plan services coming soonWe're moving the Origin Bank 401(k) Plan to a new service provider, Principal®. You'll still have access to the same great retirement plan benefits along with some exciting new ways to help you plan for the life you want in retirement.

In the coming weeks, we will work closely with a specialized team from Principal to help ensure a smooth transition. We've outlined some important information you need to know about the process.

Key dates

Compare your current investment elections to the new investment options that will be available to the plan. (See the provided Mapping Strategy for more investment option Today details.) First day to choose a salary deferral election if you are deferring less than 3% (including 0% October 15, 2018 and do not wish to be automatically enrolled at 3%. October 25, 2018 Last day to change investment election with current provider. Last day to request investment transfers, plan loans (if available), withdrawals or October 25, 2018 distributions with current provider. October 25, 2018 to Week of Blackout period for your organization's retirement funds with current service provider November 18, 2018* transitioning to Principal. Last day to choose a salary deferral election if you are deferring less than 3% (including 0% October 31, 2018 and do not wish to be automatically enrolled at 3%. November 1, 2018 Estimated date retirement funds transfer to Principal.

*This date depends on the accurate and timely transfer of data between 401k Plus and Principal. You'll be notified of any delays in the transfer of data that change this date. During this final week of the blackout period, you can call 800.547.7754 to check the status of the transition.

Preparing for the transition

To get ready for the transition to Principal, review your current contribution rate and investment elections and how they may be affected by the transition.

Your current funds and future contributions will be invested in the same or similar investment options as outlined in the Participant Mapping Strategy we've provided. If you wish to make changes to your current investment elections, or where your funds are currently invested, you can do so with your current service provider until the blackout period begins.

You should be aware that there is a risk to holding substantial portions of your assets in the securities of any one company, as individual securities tend to have wider price swings, up and down, in short periods of time, than investments in diversified funds. Stocks that have wide price swings might have a large loss during the blackout period, and you would not be able to direct the sale of such stock from the account during the blackout period.

About the blackout period

The blackout is a short period of time when account activities otherwise available under the plan are paused, including:

• Changing investment elections for future contributions

• Transferring funds among investment options

• Requesting a plan loan, distribution or withdrawal

This is necessary to allow any pending account activity to process so your funds transition correctly. All investment options held under the plan are subject to the blackout period. Your payroll deductions will continue to be withheld and invested during this time.

During the blackout period, you won't be able to direct or diversify the retirement funds held in the retirement account. That's why it's important to review and consider your current investment decisions before the transition begins. For your long-term retirement security, give careful consideration to the importance of a well-balanced and diversified investment portfolio, taking into account all your assets, income, and investments.

If you have questions about the blackout period, please contact:

Ashlea Price

Origin Bancorp, Inc. 500 S. Service Road East Ruston, LA 71270-3404 (318) 254-7410

Transition complete

When the transition of plan services is complete, you'll receive a special statement confirming the transfer of your retirement funds. You'll then be able to review or make changes online and access additional resources at principal.com.

See the Investment Option Summary for additional important information.

