Origin files patent application to protect its proposed treatment for viral and bacterial respiratory infections

PRINCETON, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin, Inc., a Phase III clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has filed a provisional U.S. patent application to enhance the ability of its plasma-generated nitric oxide (NO) antimicrobial and antiviral therapy to be used to treat infections in the respiratory tract and other enclosed spaces in the body. The enhancements are designed to allow Origin’s NO therapy to be delivered in the respiratory tract safely at higher concentrations than previously possible.



Origin‘s proprietary technology generates and delivers NO from a defined high-energy plasma stream via Origin’s IonoJetTM device. To date, Origin’s clinical activities have been confined to the use of its technology for topical applications, most notably chronic diabetic foot ulcers. However, in light of the increasing incidence of infectious agents resistant to antibiotics or in cases where effective therapy doesn’t exist, Origin has accelerated its plans for delivering its NO stream to confined spaces such as the respiratory tract.

Michael Preston, Chairman and CEO of Origin said, “We have long had plans to deliver our plasma-generated stream of NO for respiratory and other internal purposes. With such an extensive pipeline of topical applications available to us, these plans have been on the back-burner. However, in light of the current medical crisis which involves viral as well as bacterial lung infections, we have decided to advance them. The technology protected by the new patent application would allow us to investigate the use of our plasma-generated NO as a potential treatment for respiratory infections in a novel and potentially valuable approach.”

Origin, Inc. is a Phase III clinical-stage biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technology to generate and deliver nitric oxide (NO) from a defined high-energy plasma stream. It has recently completed a Phase IIb dose-ranging trial for the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers. Origin’s unique plasma stream delivers therapeutic concentrations of NO directly to the targeted area and stimulates NO activity below the skin. NO is a biologically active agent, shown to modify disease pathways through anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, tissue-regenerative and vasodilatory activities. Origin's technology is currently being studied in several highly unmet medical conditions, including the treatment of wounds, ulcers, and acute and chronic infections. Planned expansion of the clinical pipeline includes potential indications in dermatology, dentistry, and pain and inflammation. Origin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

