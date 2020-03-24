Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origin files patent application to protect its proposed treatment for viral and bacterial respiratory infections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin, Inc., a Phase III clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has filed a provisional U.S. patent application to enhance the ability of its plasma-generated nitric oxide (NO) antimicrobial and antiviral therapy to be used to treat infections in the respiratory tract and other enclosed spaces in the body.  The enhancements are designed to allow Origin’s NO therapy to be delivered in the respiratory tract safely at higher concentrations than previously possible.

Origin‘s proprietary technology generates and delivers NO from a defined high-energy plasma stream via Origin’s IonoJetTM device.  To date, Origin’s clinical activities have been confined to the use of its technology for topical applications, most notably chronic diabetic foot ulcers.  However, in light of the increasing incidence of infectious agents resistant to antibiotics or in cases where effective therapy doesn’t exist, Origin has accelerated its plans for delivering its NO stream to confined spaces such as the respiratory tract.

Michael Preston, Chairman and CEO of Origin said, “We have long had plans to deliver our plasma-generated stream of NO for respiratory and other internal purposes.  With such an extensive pipeline of topical applications available to us, these plans have been on the back-burner. However, in light of the current medical crisis which involves viral as well as bacterial lung infections, we have decided to advance them. The technology protected by the new patent application would allow us to investigate the use of our plasma-generated NO as a potential treatment for respiratory infections in a novel and potentially valuable approach.”

About Origin

Origin, Inc. is a Phase III clinical-stage biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technology to generate and deliver nitric oxide (NO) from a defined high-energy plasma stream. It has recently completed a Phase IIb dose-ranging trial for the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers. Origin’s unique plasma stream delivers therapeutic concentrations of NO directly to the targeted area and stimulates NO activity below the skin. NO is a biologically active agent, shown to modify disease pathways through anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, tissue-regenerative and vasodilatory activities. Origin's technology is currently being studied in several highly unmet medical conditions, including the treatment of wounds, ulcers, and acute and chronic infections. Planned expansion of the clinical pipeline includes potential indications in dermatology, dentistry, and pain and inflammation.  Origin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. 

For more information, please visit www.originww.com

CAUTION: Investigational device.  Limited by Federal (U.S.) law to investigational use only.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of representatives and partners of Origin, Inc. (the “Company”) related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain “forward-looking statements.”  Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.  Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the actual timing for, or actual results of, the issuance of a patent and the Company’s clinical development activities as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts
Company
Origin
Michael Preston
Chairman and CEO
mpreston@originww.com 
+1 845 494 5049

Financial Advisor:
The Life Sciences Division (TLSD)
Dr. Navid Malik/Prof. Ashley George/ Ms Alia Minhas
hello@thelifesciencesdivision.com
+44 207 874 1890

© 2020 Origin, Inc.  All rights reserved.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:09aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aPT BANK BTPN TBK : Bank BTPN gives positive contribution to the economy, as the bank records loan growth
PU
07:08aAIRBUS : An Airbus A400M airlifter has performed an air-bridge between Toulouse and Madrid in order to deliver ...
PU
07:08aCAMBRIA AUTOMOBILES : Temporary closure of our showrooms - An update from our Managing Director
PU
07:08aIGNITE Launches CBD in Circle K's Coastal Carolina Division
PR
07:07aMOMO : Legislative Re-Run - How the North West Voted
AQ
07:07aSURNA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aAnexinet Drives Complete Digital Transformation for Sloane Automotive Group
GL
07:06aHelius Medical Technologies Announces Authorization from Health Canada to Market the PoNS™ Device for the Treatment of Gait Deficit Due to Mild and Moderate Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
2DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
3WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Working to Produce More Coronavirus Tests, Actemra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group