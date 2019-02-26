Original Stitch :, a Customized Made-to-Measure Men's Fashion Solution That Fits All Your Style Desires

Designed in San Francisco, Made in Japan, Original Stitch is the leading, fashion-tech startup challenging menswear trends.

Original Stitch is empowering men’s wardrobes by giving them the platform to become their own designers while elevating their unique style.

Each man is unique, has his own tailored desires and deserves to be well dressed.

Original Stitch unites fashion and technology making it effortless for men to dress in the way that feels right and reflects who they are individually. With a leading digital fit-and-design process, connecting directly to our highly regarded Japanese factories, Original Stitch brings quality custom clothing to men at an affordable price.

With over one million combinations, Original Stitch brings together made-to-measure clothing and a personalized online shopping experience. The success lies within their unique approach of merging the online shopping concept and an original customized experience combined with unique fabrics and endless customized designs. Original Stitch is giving men the possibility to be the one in a million with their uniquely tailored designs.

Each day Original Stitch empowers men to tell their own story and path to success through the clothes they design and wear.

Monday - Be confident with your classy steel gray pinstripe shirt with French cuffs.

Tuesday - Wear a blue stripe shirt with a left pocket blue sky and a button down collar.

Wednesday - Be bossy with your black cotton dress shirt with your monogram on the left sleeve.

Thursday - Wear a brown-check shirt with brown buttons and a box pleats shirt back.

Friday - Feel the weekend coming while wearing your casual shirt with a flowered outer collar.

About Original Stitch

Original Stitch is a leader in online made-to-measure men’s dress shirts, making menswear accessible to all shapes, sizes and styles. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jin Koh, Original Stitch offers a customization platform for men’s dress shirts, both professional and relaxed, with an incomparable number of customizable options available. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more about Original Stitch, visit www.originalstitch.com. To receive updates and promotions on the latest collections and news, join Original Stitch on Facebook or Subscribe to Original Stitch Email List.

