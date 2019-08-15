Orion Equities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - 31 July 2019

20190814 OEQ ASX NTA Backing as at 31 July 2019

Notes:

The Company's investment in BEL, an Associated Entity (i.e. in which the Company has a greater than 20% interest), is accounted for under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. Under the equity method, the carrying amount of such investment is cost plus a share of the Associate Entity's net profit or loss (after tax) for the financial year to month end as provided to the Company by such Associated Entity. Refer also Note 23 (Investments in Associates) on pages 42 and 43 of the Company's 2018 Annual Report for further details in this regard.

Accordingly, as at 31 July 2019, the Company's 20,513,783 shares (26.95% interest) (30 June 2019: 20,513,783 shares and 26.95%) in BEL have a carrying value of $0.0322 per share ($0.662m); this compares with BEL's last bid price on ASX of $0.073 per share ($1.497m) and BEL's after-tax NTA backing of $0.0891 per share ($1.827m) 1 , as at month end.

The Company also notes BEL's ASX announcement dated 14 August 2019: NTA Backing as at 31 July 2019 in

relation to BEL's accounting for its investment in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) (31,700,000 shares

being 20.13%of KBC's total issued share capital) (30 June 2019: 31,700,000 shares; 20.13%) (regarded by BEL as its Associate entity).

BEL has noted that:

KBC has not lodged its 30 June 2019 and 31 July 2019 month end Net Asset Backing announcements on ASX to date - in circumstances where KBC has traditionally released these results on or before the 14 th of each month;

of each month; KBC has been suspended from trading on ASX since 16 July 2019 2 (pending the outcome of pending enquiries by ASX and an announcement by KBC regarding the composition of its Board);

(pending the outcome of pending enquiries by ASX and an announcement by KBC regarding the composition of its Board); Given the above, there is a material uncertainty in relation to the current Net Asset Backing of KBC and, because of this, the carrying value of BEL's investment in KBC. In the circumstances, BEL considered that the most appropriate methodology to account for its investment in KBC is by reference to KBC's most recently published Net Asset Backing;

Accordingly, BEL has accounted for its investment in KBC at a carrying value of $1.76 million (being $0.0556 per KBC share) as at 31 July 2019 based on KBC's last published Net Asset Backing announcement as at 31 May 2019 3 ;

; BEL will update the carrying value of its investment in KBC when KBC releases its Net Asset Backing announcements on ASX;

KBC's last closing bid price on ASX was $0.071 as at 15 July 2019 (the day prior to KBC's suspension from trading on ASX 2 ) (30 June 2019: $0.069).

The fair value of investments in ASX-listed Strike Resources Limited ( SRK ) comprise 10,000,000 shares (30 June 2019: 10,000,000 shares) with a value of $0.06 per share (based on the closing bid price as at 31 July 2019) (30 June 2019: $0.045).

The fair value of investments in other listed securities is based on each security's last bid price on market at month end.

Units invested in the managed fund are valued at the audited unit price published by the investment manager, as at month end - the unit price reflects the net asset backing of the fund; there is no buy/sell spread price; there is no recognition of realisation costs as there are no exit fees charged on redemption of units.

Investment in property (held for resale) was valued by an independent qualified valuer (a Certified Valuer and Associate Member of the Australian Property Institute) as at 30 June 2019.