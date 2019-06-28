Orion Equities : Notice from Shareholders

Friday, 28 June 2019 ASX Code: OEQ

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice From Shareholders

The Company advises that it has received correspondence from two shareholders that purports to be a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act for the Company to call a general meeting of shareholders to consider a resolution for the removal of Farooq Khan as a Director.

The Company advises that the correspondence received is invalidas a notice pursuant to section 249D.

In any event, Mr Khan has advised that he will retire and stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held later this year.

