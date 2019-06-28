Orion Equities : Notice from Shareholders

|
Friday, 28 June 2019
|
ASX Code: OEQ
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Notice From Shareholders
The Company advises that it has received correspondence from two shareholders that purports to be a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act for the Company to call a general meeting of shareholders to consider a resolution for the removal of Farooq Khan as a Director.
The Company advises that the correspondence received is invalidas a notice pursuant to section 249D.
In any event, Mr Khan has advised that he will retire and stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held later this year.
|
FURTHER INFORMATION:
|
|
Farooq Khan
|
T |(08) 9214 9797
|
Executive Chairman
|
E | info@orionequities.com.au
|
Victor Ho
|
T |(08) 9214 9797
|
Executive Director and Company Secretary
|
E | cosec@orionequities.com.au
|
|
www.orionequities.com.au
|
|
|
|
Orion Equities Limited
|
A.B.N. 77 000 742 843
|
|
Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
|
|
ASX : OEQ
|
T | (08) 9214 9797
|
F | (08) 9214 9701
|
info@orionequities.com.au
Disclaimer
Orion Equities Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 07:40:08 UTC