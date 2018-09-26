Log in
Orion Industries : Becomes AS 9100 D Certified

09/26/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

Orion Industries is pleased to announce their acquisition of the newly-revised AS 9100 D certification. This certifies that Orion’s coating application procedures have met all the international qualifications for quality assurance in design, development, production, installation and service set by the Aviation, Space, and Defense industries.

Orion’s commitment to safety, business ethics, and overall production and application quality has allowed the company to acquire this certification in its most updated revised form. The AS 9100 D revision specifically includes added clauses on the subjects of ethics and risk.

“We are honored to apply coatings that improve the functionality of working pieces of defense system components, aircraft, and automotive parts,” said George Osterhout, President of Orion Industries, “We are thankful for the opportunity to become AS 9100 D certified so that our coatings application procedures are inclusive and safe for all.”

As the AS 9100 series is revised over time, Orion remains committed to adhering to evolving industry standards and researching best practices to employ at their plant.

Orion Industries: An ISO 9001:2015 registered, AS 9100 D certified, ITAR-compliant DuPont/Chemours Teflon® Licensed Industrial Applicator of more than 500 proven functional and industrial coatings. Orion's investment in extensive automation provides their customers with repeatability, coating uniformity, production machinery prototyping, high volume production and on-time delivery. For more information on Orion's coatings and capabilities, contact Sales Administrator Jackie Mals at jackie@orioncoat.com or (773) 282-9100; or visit http://www.orioncoat.com.


© Business Wire 2018
