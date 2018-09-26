Orion Industries : Becomes AS 9100 D Certified

Orion Industries is pleased to announce their acquisition of the
newly-revised AS 9100 D certification. This certifies that Orion’s
coating application procedures have met all the international
qualifications for quality assurance in design, development, production,
installation and service set by the Aviation, Space, and Defense
industries.
Orion’s commitment to safety, business ethics, and overall production
and application quality has allowed the company to acquire this
certification in its most updated revised form. The AS 9100 D revision
specifically includes added clauses on the subjects of ethics and risk.
“We are honored to apply coatings that improve the functionality of
working pieces of defense system components, aircraft, and automotive
parts,” said George Osterhout, President of Orion Industries, “We are
thankful for the opportunity to become AS 9100 D certified so that our
coatings application procedures are inclusive and safe for all.”
As the AS 9100 series is revised over time, Orion remains committed to
adhering to evolving industry standards and researching best practices
to employ at their plant.
Orion Industries: An ISO 9001:2015 registered, AS 9100 D
certified, ITAR-compliant DuPont/Chemours Teflon® Licensed Industrial
Applicator of more than 500 proven functional and industrial coatings.
Orion's investment in extensive automation provides their customers with
repeatability, coating uniformity, production machinery prototyping,
high volume production and on-time delivery. For more information on
Orion's coatings and capabilities, contact Sales Administrator Jackie
Mals at jackie@orioncoat.com
or (773) 282-9100; or visit http://www.orioncoat.com.
