Orion Law Management Launches Orion ePrebill Manager at Legaltech New York

LEGALTECH NEW YORK – Orion
Law Management Systems, Inc. (“Orion”) (www.orionlaw.com),
a leading provider of Financial and Practice Management software for law
firms, announced the official launch of Orion ePrebill
Manager at Legaltech
New York this week. Available for both Orion Desktop and iOrion
mobile app users via tablet, the ePrebill Manager completely transforms
the prebilling process, replacing paper-based procedures with an
efficient digital workflow.
The Orion ePrebill Manager interface mirrors a law firm’s traditional
prebill layout, providing a smooth transition from paper. The software
generates prebills and routes them to lawyers for markup, which is done
electronically, not with pen and ink. Edits are clearly shown in red
text or strike-throughs. Once lawyers add notes digitally, the prebills
are then routed back to accounting to be finalized and sent to clients.
Ensuring transparency and accountability, ePrebill Manager records a
detailed audit trail showing who edited each prebill and when.
Write-down adjustments can be costly to a law firm, especially if not
kept in check. Orion ePrebill Manager tracks write-downs and fee
adjustments, “red-flagging” and notifying contacts at the firm if a
write-down limit is crossed.
Orion’s President Paul Yelton explains, “Orion ePrebill Manager solves a
difficult, longstanding problem for law firms. Many law firms still use
paper to manage prebilling, which slows down invoice processing and
distribution to clients, thereby delaying funds coming into the firm.
With Orion ePrebill Manager, firms can streamline the prebill process to
eliminate bottlenecks, reduce errors, and increase cash flow. This
benefits the firm’s bottom line.”
Orion client Greg Miskulin, Executive Director at Dowling Aaron, Inc.,
said, “Our firm recently began using Orion’s ePrebill Manager, and we
couldn’t be happier. Within the first day our attorneys noted the time
it saves them, the ease of use, and convenience it provides. We no
longer face dealing with illegible handwriting, there is less time spent
editing entries, and our attorneys are able to see, in real-time, the
effect write-downs and billing adjustments have on the final invoice.
Orion’s ePrebill Manager has helped speed up our billing process and
modernize our operations.”
For more information about Orion ePrebill Manager, click
here or email info@orionlaw.com.
About Orion Law Management Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1985, Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is dedicated to
providing law firms with proven law practice management software.
Utilizing a complete practice management approach, Orion is a fully
integrated law management system employing the very latest in reliable
technology. Orion centralizes your Financial Management, Firm Management
and Practice Management delivering the competitive advantage that law
firms need to succeed. Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is
headquartered in Atlanta. For information visit www.orionlaw.com,
call 1.800.305.5867, email info@orionlaw.com
or follow us on Twitter @Orion_Law.
