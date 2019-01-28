Orion Law Management Launches Orion ePrebill Manager at Legaltech New York

Electronic prebill generation software manages review, edit, markup and approvals of invoices

LEGALTECH NEW YORK – Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. (“Orion”) (www.orionlaw.com), a leading provider of Financial and Practice Management software for law firms, announced the official launch of Orion ePrebill Manager at Legaltech New York this week. Available for both Orion Desktop and iOrion mobile app users via tablet, the ePrebill Manager completely transforms the prebilling process, replacing paper-based procedures with an efficient digital workflow.

The Orion ePrebill Manager interface mirrors a law firm’s traditional prebill layout, providing a smooth transition from paper. The software generates prebills and routes them to lawyers for markup, which is done electronically, not with pen and ink. Edits are clearly shown in red text or strike-throughs. Once lawyers add notes digitally, the prebills are then routed back to accounting to be finalized and sent to clients. Ensuring transparency and accountability, ePrebill Manager records a detailed audit trail showing who edited each prebill and when.

Write-down adjustments can be costly to a law firm, especially if not kept in check. Orion ePrebill Manager tracks write-downs and fee adjustments, “red-flagging” and notifying contacts at the firm if a write-down limit is crossed.

Orion’s President Paul Yelton explains, “Orion ePrebill Manager solves a difficult, longstanding problem for law firms. Many law firms still use paper to manage prebilling, which slows down invoice processing and distribution to clients, thereby delaying funds coming into the firm. With Orion ePrebill Manager, firms can streamline the prebill process to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce errors, and increase cash flow. This benefits the firm’s bottom line.”

Orion client Greg Miskulin, Executive Director at Dowling Aaron, Inc., said, “Our firm recently began using Orion’s ePrebill Manager, and we couldn’t be happier. Within the first day our attorneys noted the time it saves them, the ease of use, and convenience it provides. We no longer face dealing with illegible handwriting, there is less time spent editing entries, and our attorneys are able to see, in real-time, the effect write-downs and billing adjustments have on the final invoice. Orion’s ePrebill Manager has helped speed up our billing process and modernize our operations.”

For more information about Orion ePrebill Manager, click here or email info@orionlaw.com.

About Orion Law Management Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is dedicated to providing law firms with proven law practice management software. Utilizing a complete practice management approach, Orion is a fully integrated law management system employing the very latest in reliable technology. Orion centralizes your Financial Management, Firm Management and Practice Management delivering the competitive advantage that law firms need to succeed. Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. For information visit www.orionlaw.com, call 1.800.305.5867, email info@orionlaw.com or follow us on Twitter @Orion_Law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005144/en/