Orion Minerals : 20190418 Hulmes Appendix 3Z

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd
ABN 76 098 939 274
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Michael Hulmes
Date of last notice
12 November 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
15 April 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
NIL
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Held directly by Mrs Karen Hulmes
400,000 shares
(spouse)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nil.
Nature of interest
Not applicable.
Name of registered holder
Not applicable.
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable.
