Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orion Minerals : 20190418 Hulmes Appendix 3Z

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN 76 098 939 274

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Michael Hulmes

Date of last notice

12 November 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

15 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

Held directly by Mrs Karen Hulmes

400,000 shares

(spouse)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil.

Nature of interest

Not applicable.

Name of registered holder

Not applicable.

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable.

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Companies and institutions make the business case for smart energy policy in the Buckeye State
AQ
05:34aMOSAIC : MOS) to Idle Phosphate Production Mines in Brazil
AQ
05:34aARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION : gains second exploration permit at Timantti diamond project
AQ
05:34aNOVO RESOURCES : Announces Path Forward in the East Pilbara
AQ
05:34aPREDICTIVE DISCOVERY : raises up to $531,000 in placement for Guinea exploration
AQ
05:34aFREEHILL MINING : finds second potential copper structure ahead of maiden resource
AQ
05:34aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum News NY1 Debuts New 'Crosstown with Pat Kiernan' Podcast on April 11 | Charter Communications Newsroom Spectrum News NY1 Debuts New "Crosstown with Pat Kiernan" Podcast on April 11
AQ
05:34aAURELIUS MINERALS : Announces Closing Final Tranche of Financing
AQ
05:34aGREATLAND GOLD : unveils new drilling programme at Firetower project
AQ
05:34aABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL : Pay offer in bid to stop Aberdeen airport strike
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
2LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
5IDORSIA LTD : IDORSIA : announces financial results for the first quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About