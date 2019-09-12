Orion Minerals : ASX Waiver Granted

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 13 September 2019

ASX Waiver Granted

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announces that ASX has granted the Company a technical waiver from ASX Listing Rule 14.7 to the extent necessary to permit the Company to issue 134,957,455 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Power Matla Proprietary Limited, The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) and African Exploration Mining Finance SOC Limited later than 3 months after the date on which shareholder approval was obtained (at the Company's general meeting on 7 June 2019), on the following conditions:

the securities are issued no later than 7 October 2019 and otherwise on the same terms and conditions as the shareholder approval; and

the Company immediately releases the terms of the waiver to the market.

The Company refers to the announcement on 12 September 2019, which confirmed the issue of 86,056,022 shares to Power Matla Proprietary Limited and The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) to which this waiver applies. The remaining shares to be issued to African Exploration Mining Finance SOC Limited and The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) (being approximately 48,901,433 shares) will be issued following satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, which is expected to occur shortly.

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

ENQUIRIES

Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Nicholas Read Barnaby Hayward Rick Irving Director & CEO Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Tavistock, UK Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: orion@tavistock.co.uk E: rick@merchantec.co.za Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000