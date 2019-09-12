Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orion Minerals : ASX Waiver Granted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 13 September 2019

ASX Waiver Granted

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announces that ASX has granted the Company a technical waiver from ASX Listing Rule 14.7 to the extent necessary to permit the Company to issue 134,957,455 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Power Matla Proprietary Limited, The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) and African Exploration Mining Finance SOC Limited later than 3 months after the date on which shareholder approval was obtained (at the Company's general meeting on 7 June 2019), on the following conditions:

  • the securities are issued no later than 7 October 2019 and otherwise on the same terms and conditions as the shareholder approval; and
  • the Company immediately releases the terms of the waiver to the market.

The Company refers to the announcement on 12 September 2019, which confirmed the issue of 86,056,022 shares to Power Matla Proprietary Limited and The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) to which this waiver applies. The remaining shares to be issued to African Exploration Mining Finance SOC Limited and The Trustees for the time being of Mosiapoa Family Trust (or its nominee) (being approximately 48,901,433 shares) will be issued following satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, which is expected to occur shortly.

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,251m I Options on issue: 312m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCORRECTION : LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019
PU
08:51pASIA FINANCIAL : Yuanhong International Food Fair opens its doors in Fuqing
AQ
08:47pVALE : 09/12/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma
PU
08:45pNewchip Accelerator Launches September 2019 Seed Cohort
GL
08:44pFirst National Study of its Kind to Assess Justice Needs Across the U.S.
GL
08:42pNew York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Nanotronics' New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility
BU
08:37pBARRAMUNDI : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - 11 October 2019
PU
08:37pBARRAMUNDI : BRM Announcement of Warrant exercise price (BRMWE)
PU
08:37pPALADIN ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
08:37pBARRAMUNDI : 2019 Annual Report provided
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
5Consumer groups, unions urge caution on $63 billion AbbVie deal for Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group