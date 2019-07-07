Orion Minerals : Anglo American sefa Mining Fund Joins Orion Share Register

|
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 8 July 2019
Anglo American sefa Mining Fund joins the Orion share
register following completion of share issue
Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to advise that the issue of Shares to South African institutional investor, the Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF) announced on 4 March 2019, has now been completed.
AASMF subscribed for 15.75M redeemable preference shares in Repli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd (Repli), a 73.33% owned subsidiary of Orion, in November 2015 at a subscription price of ZAR1 per redeemable preference share (ZAR15.75M (~A$1.58M)) (Preference Shares) as part of a seed capital investment with the previous owners of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project.
As outlined in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 4 March 2019, AASMF agreed to the redemption of the Preference Shares, in exchange for ordinary shares in Orion (Shares), the ASX and JSE listed parent company of Repli (Share Exchange Agreement).
Under the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement and following the receipt of Orion shareholder approval at a meeting held on 7 June 2019, Repli has voluntarily redeemed the Preference Shares in consideration for Orion issuing the Shares to AASMF.
In satisfaction of the redemption amount payable by Repli to AASMF of ZAR25.05M (~A$2.05M), in connection with the voluntary redemption of the Preference Shares by Repli, on 5 July 2019, Orion issued 77,567,412 Shares to AASMF at a deemed issue price of $0.0323 per Share. No funds were raised from the issue of the Shares.
Following completion of the Share issue, AASMF holds an approximate 3.7 per cent stake in Orion.
An Appendix 3B relating to the issue of those Shares is attached.
About Sefa Mining Fund
Launched in 2003, the AASMF is a joint initiative between Anglo American Zimele (Pty) Ltd and Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa) formerly known as Khula Enterprise Finance Limited, a government-owned entity that promotes small and medium enterprise development.
As a value-adding relationship investor, the AASMF helps such mining enterprises that applied before March 2017 with equity and loan finance at prime interest rates p.a., complemented by technical support during the high-risk exploration and pre-feasibility stages of projects - which can get extremely complicated. Basically, this Fund brings its beneficiaries' businesses to commercially bankable positions at which point such beneficiaries can approach lenders and raise finance to get their mining operations commissioned.
Denis Waddell
Chairman
