Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Orion Minerals Option Plan

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN 76 098 939 274

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Options.

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 15,300,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and

Unlisted options expiring 31 March 2023 and exercisable as follows:

04/03/2013 expiry date; if partly paid Number of options Exercise price +securities, the amount outstanding 5,100,000 $0.05 and due dates for payment; if 5,100,000 $0.06 +convertible securities, the 5,100,000 $0.07 conversion price and dates for Vesting conditions apply. conversion) Appendix 3B Page 1

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration No. The options will not be quoted. Shares to be issued upon exercise of the options will rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue. Nil.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) The options have been granted to employees and consultants pursuant to the Orion Minerals Ltd Option & Performance Rights Plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Not applicable.

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Not applicable.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

Not applicable.

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Not applicable.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Not applicable.

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Not applicable.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

21 September 2018.

Number +Class 1,873,733,497 Fully paid ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class 232,692,294 94,321,464 18,333,333 18,333,333 18,333,334 12,100,000 12,100,000 12,100,000 250,000 250,000 2,200,000 1,900,000 3,040,540 5,100,000 5,100,000 5,100,000 Convertible notes. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.0462 expiring 29 March 2019. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.02 expiring 30 November 2020. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.035 expiring 30 November 2020. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 30 November 2020. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 expiring 31 May 2022. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.045 expiring 31 May 2022. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 May 2022. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.045 expiring 30 November 2019. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 30 November 2019. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 30 June 2020. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.035 expiring 30 June 2020. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.037 expiring 15 August 2019. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31 March 2023. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 March 2023. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.07 expiring 31 March 2023. Not applicable.

Date:Martin Bouwmeester Company Secretary 21 September 2018

04/03/2013