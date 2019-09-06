Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Tranche 2

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 6 September 2019

Tranche 2 Share Issue and lodgement of Appendix 3B

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 16 April 2019 a pivotal $8M capital raising underpinned by a group of high-profile South African investors as part of a proposed restructure of the Company's Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) equity participation at project level, achieving accelerated compliance with the ownership aspects of South African Mining Charter 3.

The $8.0M capital raising comprises the issue of 200.9M fully paid ordinary share (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, together with one free attaching option for every two Shares issued (100.47M options at an exercise price of $0.05 and an expiry date of 31 October 2019) (Options), to be conducted via a placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). The Options will not be quoted on the ASX or the JSE.

The Placement includes approximately $4M placed to experienced South African BEE entrepreneurs, of which $2M is being placed to incoming BEE equity investors who will also invest at the Prieska Project level.

The Placement was made up of $4.69M in Tranche 1 and, subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting on 7 June 2019 (Meeting), an additional $3.34M in Tranche 2. Tranche 1 Shares and Options were issued in April 2019 using the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The issue of Tranche 1 Shares and Options was subsequently ratified by shareholders pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 at the Meeting.

Orion has today issued 20,000,000 Shares in the Company at $0.04 per Share and 10,000,000 Options, to raise $0.8M, and finalising the receipt of funds from investors for Tranche 2 commitments.

Please find attached an Appendix 3B relating to the issue of those Shares and Options.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Nicholas Read Barnaby Hayward Rick Irving Director & CEO Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Tavistock, UK Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: orion@tavistock.co.uk E: rick@merchantec.co.za Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000