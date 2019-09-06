|
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Tranche 2
09/06/2019 | 02:37am EDT
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 6 September 2019
Tranche 2 Share Issue and lodgement of Appendix 3B
Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced on 16 April 2019 a pivotal $8M capital raising underpinned by a group of high-profile South African investors as part of a proposed restructure of the Company's Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) equity participation at project level, achieving accelerated compliance with the ownership aspects of South African Mining Charter 3.
The $8.0M capital raising comprises the issue of 200.9M fully paid ordinary share (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, together with one free attaching option for every two Shares issued (100.47M options at an exercise price of $0.05 and an expiry date of 31 October 2019) (Options), to be conducted via a placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). The Options will not be quoted on the ASX or the JSE.
The Placement includes approximately $4M placed to experienced South African BEE entrepreneurs, of which $2M is being placed to incoming BEE equity investors who will also invest at the Prieska Project level.
The Placement was made up of $4.69M in Tranche 1 and, subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting on 7 June 2019 (Meeting), an additional $3.34M in Tranche 2. Tranche 1 Shares and Options were issued in April 2019 using the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The issue of Tranche 1 Shares and Options was subsequently ratified by shareholders pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 at the Meeting.
Orion has today issued 20,000,000 Shares in the Company at $0.04 per Share and 10,000,000 Options, to raise $0.8M, and finalising the receipt of funds from investors for Tranche 2 commitments.
Please find attached an Appendix 3B relating to the issue of those Shares and Options.
Denis Waddell
Chairman
ENQUIRIES
|
Investors
|
Media
|
|
JSE Sponsor
|
Errol Smart - Managing
|
Nicholas Read
|
Barnaby Hayward
|
Rick Irving
|
Director & CEO
|
|
|
|
Denis Waddell - Chairman
|
Read Corporate, Australia
|
Tavistock, UK
|
Merchantec Capital
|
T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170
|
T: +61 (0) 419 929 046
|
T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355
|
T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363
|
E: info@orionminerals.com.au
|
E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
|
E: orion@tavistock.co.uk
|
E: rick@merchantec.co.za
|
Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street
|
|
|
|
Melbourne, VIC, 3000
|
|
|
|
Orion Minerals Limited
|
www.orionminerals.com.au
|
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
|
ASX Code: ORN
|
ACN: 098 939 274
|
JSE Code: ORN
|
Ordinary shares on issue: 2,165m I Options on issue: 312m
|
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
|
|
Disclaimer
This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:
-
disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
-
do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
-
disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).
2
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
Orion Minerals Ltd
ABN
76 098 939 274
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
-
Fully paid ordinary shares.
-
Options.
-
20,000,000
-
10,000,000
-
Fully paid ordinary shares.
-
Unlisted options exercisable at 5.0 cents expiring 31 October 2019.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Shares rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
-
No. The Options will not be quoted. Shares to be issued upon exercise will rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
-
4.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share.
-
Nil issue price.
Funds will be used primarily to continue exploration and development programs at the Company's Northern Cape South African tenements and for general working capital.
No.
Not applicable.
|
Number of +securities issued
|
Not applicable.
|
without security holder approval
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued with
|
Not applicable.
|
security holder approval under rule
|
|
7.1A
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued with
|
Not applicable.
|
security holder approval under rule
|
|
7.3, or another specific security
|
|
holder approval (specify date of
|
|
meeting)
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued under
|
Not applicable.
|
an exception in rule 7.2
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 2
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under
rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
|
Calculate the
|
entity's remaining
|
Rule 7.1 - 324,692,854.
|
issue capacity
|
under rule 7.1 and
|
Rule 7.1A - Not applicable.
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
+Issue dates
|
|
6 September 2019.
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
8
|
Number
|
and
|
+class
|
of
|
all
|
|
+securities
|
quoted
|
on
|
ASX
|
|
(including the +securities in section
|
|
2 if applicable)
|
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
2,164,619,024
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
|
shares
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:36:01 UTC
|
|