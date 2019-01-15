Orion Minerals : Ayoba Assays & Airborne EM Data Confirm Near Mine Potential

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 16 January 2019

First Assays from Ayoba Satellite VMS Discovery and Preliminary

Airborne EM Data, Confirm Excellent Near-Mine Potential at

Prieska Zinc-Copper Project

9.50m of massive sulphide mineralisation grading 0.93% Zn and 0.63% Cu, including 1.50m at 4.98% Znand 0.89% Cu, intersected at the Ayoba Prospect.

The Ayoba discovery intersection was drilled 5.3km south-west of the Prieska Zinc-Copper Project and2km west of Annex, which returned a historical best drill result of 4.28m at 0.34% Zn and 2.88% Cu.

The mineralisation and associated alteration, which has been confirmed by an up-dip intercept in asubsequent deflection (wedge) hole of 7.13m grading 1.44% Zn and 0.66% Cu, are typical of VolcanogenicMassive Sulphide (VMS) deposits.

The discovery validates Orion's expectation that there is excellent potential to discover a cluster of VMSdeposits around the Prieska Project.

A 148km2 high-power SkyTEMTM airborne EM survey completed on the near-mine target area.

Final processing and interpretation of the SkyTEMTM data is currently in progress, with an initial reviewby expert geophysical consultants revealing multiple AEM anomalies.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"We now have confirmation via analytical results of a new VMS discovery in a completely new satellite position at the Ayoba Prospect, just 5.3km from the main Prieska Resource. This is the first new VMS discovery in the Areachap Belt in over 36 years and highlights the enormous upside over and above the large, high-quality Mineral Resource we have already defined. The early success of our near-mine exploration program validates our exploration approach at Prieska, which is based on the application of modern geophysical techniques to unlock the potential of this emerging VMS camp.

Our focus is on bringing Prieska into production as quickly as possible, based on the parameters outlined in the positive Scoping Study released in December 2018. The Bankable Feasibility Study is already well advanced and on track to be completed in Q2 2019. While our engineering and development team is focusing on the delivery of the Project, our exploration team will pursue the multiple emerging opportunities on the exploration front - establishing a growth pipeline that can leverage off the infrastructure we build at Prieska."

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN)(Orion or Company) is pleased to announce that analytical results have confirmed the discovery of a new VMS zinc-copper-bearing massive sulphide body at the Ayoba Prospect, located just 5.3km south-west of the Company's flagship Prieska Zinc-Copper Project (Prieska Project or Prieska Deposit) in the northern Cape region of South Africa.

The discovery comes as Orion's near-mine exploration program continues to ramp up, with the recent completion of a helicopter-borne magnetic and electro-magnetic survey (AEM or SkyTEMTM) over the Prospecting Rights of Repli, Doonies Pan (Repli), Vardocube and Bartorax areas on 9 December 2018 (Figures 3 and 4).

The Ayoba discovery hole, OAXD002, was drilled 3.5km south of the Prieska Project's Hutchings Shaft and the Prieska Mineral Resource of 30Mt @ 3.7% Zn and 1.2% Cu (refer ASX release 15 January 2019)1. It is both the first exploration hole to be drilled as part of the Company's near-mine exploration project and the first hole to test for new mineralisation surrounding the historical Prieska Copper Mine in more than 36 years (Figures 1 and 2).

Historical exploration in the area stopped prematurely after the discovery of the Annex Deposit 1.6km to the east, with a best intersection of 4.28m at 0.34% Zn and 2.88% Cu in hole VAX26 drilled in 1979 (refer ASX release 18 September 2018).

Ayoba Target Drilling

Diamond drill hole OAXD002 tested a fixed-loop electro magnetic plate (FLEM) (refer ASX release 28 November 2018) and intersected 9.50m of massive sulphide mineralisation at 0.93% Zn, 0.63% Cu, 0.22g/t Au and 2g/t Ag from a down-hole depth of 654.00m (Figures 1 and 2 and Table 1). This mineralisation includes a high-grade zone of 1.5m grading 4.98% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.26% Au and 3g/t Ag from a down-hole depth of 654.50m (Figure 2).

Diamond drill hole OAXD002_D1, a deflection (wedge hole) drilled from OAXD002, has confirmed the massive sulphide mineralisation up-dip of OAXD002. The hole intersected 7.13m of massive sulphide mineralisation at 1.44% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 0.34g/t Au and 2g/t Ag from a down-hole depth of 654.87m (Figure 2 and Table 1). This intersection included a high-grade interval of 0.88m at 11.20% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.35g/t Au and 4g/t Ag, from a down-hole depth of 654.87m (Figure 2), which correlates with the zone of high-grade zinc intersected in OAXD002.

Drill hole East North From To Length Cu Zn Au Ag UTM 34 SOUTH UTM 34 SOUTH (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) OAXD002 622130 6681090 654.00 663.50 9.50 0.63 0.93 0.22 2 Incl. 654.50 656.00 1.50 0.89 4.98 0.26 3 OAXD002_D1 654.87 662.00 7.13 0.66 1.44 0.34 2 Incl. 654.87 655.75 0.88 0.89 11.20 0.35 4

1. All intersections quoted are based on a minimum width of 0.8m and lower cut-off grade of 1% (Zn% + (2 X Cu%)). No top-cut has been applied.

2. The quoted average grades are length and density weighted (Appendix 1).

3. All intercept lengths are down-hole lengths.

Table 1: Intersections reported from the Ayoba discovery.

The current structural interpretation shows that the newly-discovered mineralisation, as well as the Annex and Prieska Deposits, all occur on the same stratigraphic horizon (Figure 1). This conforms to Orion's exploration model of VMS deposits clustering around giant VMS deposits like the Prieska Deposit, to form VMS camps.

The intersections of narrow high-grade zinc mineralisation in a capsule of pyrite-dominant sulphide with low base metal, zinc-dominant content are characteristic of distal mineralisation (distant from the vent) in a VMS cell. Importantly, the very thick accumulation of massive sulphides in a distal zone indicates the presence of a high-volume VMS vent and presents the opportunity to vector in to thick zones of high-grade base metal sulphides closer to the vent.

1 Mineral Resource reported in ASX release of 15 January 2019: "Prieska Mineral Resource Exceeds 30Mt @ 3.7%Zn and 1.2% Cu following updated open pit Resource" available to the public on www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/market-news.Competent Person Orion's exploration: Mr. Pottie Potgieter. Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included above. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented here have not materially changed.

The nearby Annex VMS lens, located 1,600m to the east (refer ASX release 18 September 2018), yielded peak drill results of 4.28m at 0.34% Zn and 2.88% Cu (hole VAX26), with the copper-dominant mineralisation intersected typical of an intersection more proximal to a vent in that cell. Annex and Ayoba are interpreted to be two cells within a sub-cluster, close to the large Prieska VMS Deposit.

The modelled FLEM conductor at Ayoba, tested by holes OAXD002 and OAXD002_D1, has a strike length of 1.1km and extends down-dip to at least 800m below surface and the vertical depth to the top of the conductor is 500m (Figures 1 and 2).

Beyond this conductor, the key stratigraphic horizon remains untested by geophysics or drilling for a further 1km along strike to the western tenement boundary (Figure 2). Approximately 1km west-northwest of the Ayoba FLEM anomaly, the newly acquired magnetic data from the SkyTEMTM survey (see below) has identified a fold closure in the target stratigraphy.

Duplication of the target stratigraphy in the fold closure offers an excellent target for follow-up and the ground electro magnetic (EM) survey will be extended to cover this fold closure (Figure 3).

Additional FLEM surveys and drilling are planned to explore the lateral and depth extensions of the mineralisation.

Figure 1: Geology map of the Copperton area showing the location of the Prieska Deposit, Annex Deposit and the Ayoba Target.

Figure 2: Section through holes OAXD002 and OAXD002_D1 showing the mineralisation intersected.

Figure 3: Geological map interpreted from the newly acquired aeromagnetic data showing Annex, the Ayoba FLEM conductor and the fold closure target to the west-northwest.

SkyTEMTM Survey

A SkyTEMTM survey (refer ASX release 3 December 2018) completed on 9 December 2018, covered an area of 146.78km2 over the Repli, Repli (Doonies Pan), Vardocube and Bartotrax Prospecting permits (Figure 4). The survey was flown with the highly innovative SkyTEMTM 312 high-power technology for deep target imaging. This high-power system, with a peak moment up to 1,000,000 NIA, is optimised to provide an exceptional depth of investigation, due to the high moment mode with high current and low base frequency of 12.5 Hz.

Several AEM anomalies were identified during a preliminary review of the data by Orion's Perth-based geophysical consultants, Southern Geoscience Consultants (Figure 5). Due to the high level of noise from the Prieska Mine infrastructure, tailings dam, pipelines, Eskom sub-station, solar power plant and power lines, the data requires extensive processing to mask the cultural feature noise in order to detect the subtle geological source conductors being targeted.

The preliminary results of the AEM data show subdued AEM response over both the main Prieska Deposit, where cultural features provide a high noise effect and the Ayoba Target. Modelling of the FLEM data at Ayoba showed a conductor with a low conductance of 100S to 150S (Siemens) correlating well with the intersected mineralisation, which is pyrite-dominated, with minor pyrrhotite that is unlikely to yield strong conductance (refer ASX release 28 November 2018).

Final processing of the data is in progress and is expected by the end of January 2019. Following final processing of the data, the next step will be to prioritise the AEM anomalies by:

• Integration with existing geological data;

• Reinterpretation of the regional geology aided by the newly acquired magnetic data; and

• Detailed field mapping to confirm the geological setting taking into account the characteristics of VMS deposits, including, spatial association with the paleo-seafloor, presence of alteration and structural setting.

In addition to the AEM data, the accompanying magnetic data will significantly improve the Company's understanding of the geology and structure in this area of poor outcrop.

Figure 4: Plan showing the flight lines of the SkyTEMTM survey over the Repli, Repli (Doonies Pan), Vardocube and Bartotrax Prospecting Right areas.