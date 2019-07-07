Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 8 July 2019

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced today that the issue of 77,567,412 ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) at a deemed issue price of $0.0323 per Share, to South African institutional investor, the Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF), as announced on 4 March 2019, has been completed.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act; the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

