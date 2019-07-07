Log in
Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

07/07/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 8 July 2019

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) announced today that the issue of 77,567,412 ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) at a deemed issue price of $0.0323 per Share, to South African institutional investor, the Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF), as announced on 4 March 2019, has been completed.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

  1. this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  2. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
  5. all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,081m I Options on issue: 273m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:42:03 UTC
