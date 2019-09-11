Orion Minerals : Completion of BEE Restructure Share Issue

Completion of BEE Restructure Share Issue marks another key step

forward for Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that the major component of the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Restructure referred to in its recent announcements has now been completed, marking another important step forward for its flagship Prieska Copper-ZincProject in South Africa.

The transactions announced today includes the issue of Orion shares to key existing BEE shareholders at the asset level and a simultaneous transaction with new BEE partner company Prieska Resources (Pty) Ltd (Prieska Resources).

The effect of the transactions is to implement an ownership structure whereby Orion holds a 70% interest in Repli Trading No. 27 (Pty) Ltd (Repli) (which owns the majority of the Prieska Project), alongside Prieska Resources with 20% and the Prieska Community Trust and Prieska Employees Trust with 5% each - a structure that complies fully with the objectives of South Africa's Mining Charter 3.

Commenting on the transactions, Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, said:

"We are pleased to have completed the major component of our BEE restructuring today. This comes hard on the heels of the grant of the Mining Right last week and shows that we are continuing to tick all of the key boxes required to move the Prieska Project forward as rapidly as possible. The structure now in place, means that all of our key BEE partners are now fully aligned with international investors as Orion shareholders, while also complying with the objectives of Mining Charter 3.

Our original BEE shareholders in Repli are exchanging their shares at the asset level for Orion shares. At the same time, we welcome the inclusion of top-class BEE partners Safika, KNI and Black Star, who through Prieska Resources, will fund their proportionate share of Prieska development costs through their 20% shareholding at the asset level. These BEE partners are already Orion shareholders after participating in the $4 million share placement at $0.04 a share completed earlier this year."

Transaction Details

Shareholders are referred to the announcements by the Company on 16 April 2019 and 2 August 2019, regarding the restructure of its BEE participation in its subsidiaries, being Repli, which owns the majority of the Prieska Copper- Zinc Project (Prieska Project) and which has recently been granted a Mining Right (refer ASX release 3 September 2019), Vardocube (Pty) Limited (Vardocube), Bartotrax (Pty) Limited (Bartotrax) and Rich Rewards Trading 437 (Pty) Limited (Rich Rewards)(BEE Restructure).

In terms of the BEE Restructure, the existing BEE shareholders in Repli, Rich Rewards and Bartotrax, being the Mosiapoa Family Trust (Mosiapoa) and Power Matla (Pty) Ltd (Power Matla), have exchanged their shares in Repli, Rich Rewards and Bartotrax (as applicable) for 48.48M and 37.58 M Orion fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), respectively, at a deemed issue price of $0.0314 per Share.

In a simultaneous transaction, new BEE shareholder, Prieska Resources, whose shareholders recently subscribed for a ZAR20M placement of Orion Shares at ZAR0.40 per Share (~$2.0M at $0.04) (refer ASX release 6 September 2019) has acquired an effective 20% interest in Repli for a purchase consideration of ZAR142.78M (~$14.08M), with this acquisition being vendor financed by Orion.