Orion Minerals : Expiry of Unlisted Options

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 April 2019
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) advises that the following unlisted options expired on 29 March 2019:
|
Exercise Price
|
Number of Options
$0.046294,321,464
Martin Bouwmeester
Company Secretary
Orion Minerals Ltd
|
www.orionminerals.com.au
|
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
|
ASX Code: ORN
|
ACN: 098 939 274
|
JSE Code: ORN
|
Ordinary shares on issue: 1,874m I Options on issue: 114m
|
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
