Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Orion Minerals : Expiry of Unlisted Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 April 2019

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) advises that the following unlisted options expired on 29 March 2019:

Exercise Price

Number of Options

$0.046294,321,464

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Orion Minerals Ltd

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 1,874m I Options on issue: 114m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pNGE CAPITAL : Investment and NTA update | March 2019
PU
07:17pLEARN IT, DO IT, BRAG ABOUT IT : How User Groups Move Big Tech Forward
PU
07:17pWANTED : Analytics for Finance and HR
PU
07:12pDAIMLER : 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
07:12pSOUTHERN GOLD : Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process
PU
07:11pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials chose YouTube over Samsung
RE
07:07pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Acquisition - Westin Bellevue Dresden Hotel
PU
07:02pPTC : The 5 Best Uses for CAD Software in 2019
PU
07:02pORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
07:01pTELLURIAN : Octávio Simões Joins Tellurian
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
2PTC INC : PTC : The 5 Best Uses for CAD Software in 2019
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : QANTASLINK'S FIRST FLIGHT FROM BENDIGO TAKES OFF
4GOPRO INC : CROSSING ANTARCTICA WITH COLIN O'BRADY: An Awards Creator Profile Crossing Antarctica with Colin O..
5RAPID NUTRITION : Half Year Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About