Orion Minerals : Further Strengthens its BEE Partnership

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 2 August 2019

Orion Minerals concludes an agreement to further strengthen its

BEE partnership

Introduction of Safika Resources as a key BEE partner in Prieska Resources

Safika Resources to become a key member of Orion's BEE partner company Prieska Resources.

Safika Resources is a successful BEE mining and exploration company operating in South Africa'sNorthern Cape since 2006.

Safika's addition further strengthens the existing BEE partnerships within Prieska Resources.

Demonstrates Orion's commitment to further broadening its BEE and beneficiary base.

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has further strengthened its black economic empowerment (BEE) partnership in Prieska Resources, by welcoming Safika Resources on board as a key partner.

Further to the announcement of a ground-breaking BEE transaction on 14 April 2019, Orion and the founding members of Prieska Resources, its BEE company, have concluded an MOU to include Safika Resources in its BEE shareholding.

Prieska Resources will ultimately hold a 20% stake in the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project, while Prieska Resources' shareholding will initially be made up of Safika Resources, Black Star and the Kolobe Nala Investment Company as follows:

BEE Partner Ownership of the Prieska Resources Principals Safika Resources (Safika) 44.72% Saki Macozoma Moss Ngoasheng Justin Pitt Black Star Minerals (Pty) Ltd (Black Star) 17.31% Jowell Tobias Sharon Matthews Johanna Tobias Kolobe Nala Investment Company (Pty) Ltd (KNI) 37.97% Billy Mawasha

Black Star, who led the initiative to broaden the BEE participation and together with Orion formed the alliance with Safika Resources, has the right (subject to the meeting of specified milestones being delivered) to increase its holding in Prieska Resources so that the final holding would be as follows:

Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 2,111m I Options on issue: 288m ISIN: AU000000ORN1

BEE Partner Ownership of the Prieska Resources Principals Safika 39.75% Saki Macozoma Moss Ngoasheng Justin Pitt Black Star 27.25% Jowell Tobias Sharon Matthews Johanna Tobias KNI 33.00% Billy Mawasha

About Safika Resources

Safika Resources is predominantly invested in manganese through its investment in and management of Ntsimbintle Holdings, which owns an effective 37% stake in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining. Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining, in partnership with Australia's Jupiter Mines (ASX/JSE: JMS), mines Tshipi Borwa, an open-pit manganese mine situated in South Africa's Northern Cape Province.

Tshipi Borwa, came into production in 2012 and currently produces in excess of three million tonnes of manganese per year achieving South Africa's largest manganese ore exports in 2018. Ntsimbintle Holdings also holds a 9% stake in Hotazel Manganese Mine and an extensive portfolio of prospecting rights and strategic partnership investments.

In addition to its extensive operational experience, Safika and its subsidiaries have exemplary community relations and through its support of community structures has touched the lives of thousands. Safika has demonstrated real transformation by honouring communities hosting their mining operations.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Safika as a partner in our Northern Cape mining ventures. To us, Safika represents an ideal business partner in the Northern Cape. As a majority black owned business that founded an extremely successful mining operation by taking it from a grassroots beginnings by securing undeveloped Prospecting Rights, to now holding one of the largest interests in, and management of, one of South Africa's most successful mining ventures and one of the world's top manganese producers, is a tremendous badge of success. Safika's success demonstrates the potential for successful exploration and mining in the Northern Cape.

What has impressed us most is Safika's ethical approach to business and its extremely strong commitment to the community and stakeholders, which matches our own aspirations as we move to developing Prieska as a Tier 1 base metal producer and unlocking value from our large exploration holdings."

Safika Chairman, Saki Macozoma, commented:

"This transaction with Orion sees us further entrench our position with fellow Northern Cape shareholders to diversify into Copper and Zinc in the near term. We look forward to replicating our success in manganese achieved in the Tshipi é Ntle, Tshipi Borwa mine that broke ground in Q4 2011 and was the largest manganese ore exporter from South Africa in 2018. The development of the Prieska mine should be another material boost to the Northern Cape economy."

World class mining operations in Northern Cape

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000

JSE Sponsor Nicholas Read Barnaby Hayward Rick Irving Read Corporate, Australia Tavistock, UK Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: orion@tavistock.co.uk E: rick@merchantec.co.za Media

Disclaimer

This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Orion. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in this release. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Orion makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers: