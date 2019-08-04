Orion Minerals : Investor Presentation - Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum

DISCLAIMER

All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.

Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have

not

materially

changed.

Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.

ORION MINERALS - A COMPELLING INVESTMENT CASE

THE OREBODY • Globally significant VMS Resource: 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn

• Mineral Reserve: 13.62Mt @ 1.06% Cu, 3.18% Zn FOUNDATION PHASE BFS OUTCOMES • Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn

• Strong operating margins and financials o Pre-tax free cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m) o Pre-tax NPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%

PERMITTING • The granting of the environmental permit is a key milestone for the development of the Prieska Project, clearing the way for the award of the Mining Right THE FUTURE • Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline

Refer ASX release 26 June 2019 and ASX release 8 July 2019

PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT

• World-class orebody - recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit NW Hutchings Shaft SE

• Located in Northern Cape Province, 270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley

• Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa

• Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)

• Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*

• Extensive infrastructure in place

• Near-mine exploration and further expansion potential

* Source: Mine records

PRIESKA: DEVELOPING A NEW MINE IN THE FOOTPRINT OF AN OLD ONE

Extensive infrastructure already in place: