Orion Minerals : Investor Presentation - RRS Conference Gold Coast
06/03/2019 | 07:54pm EDT
ASX/JSE: ORN
Prieska Project - A Giant in Waiting
Developing a 21st century South African zinc-copper mine
Investor Presentation June 2019
This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 31 May 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.
The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.
Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.
Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.
disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).
Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.
ORION MINERALS: KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally significant VMS Resource: 30.49 Mt at 3.7% Zn, 1.2% Cu 1
Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 70-80ktpa Zn, 20-24ktpa Cu 2
Scoping Study supports globally competitive costs, strong margins and financials
Bankable Feasibility Study due Q2 2019
Final Investment Decision H2 2019
Fraser Range Project
• Landmark Black Economic Empowerment agreement
Western Australia
completed
South African Office:
• Access to Australian and South African capital markets
Johannesburg, Gauteng
• Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline
South Africa
Prieska Project
1 Refer ASX release 15
2 Refer ASX release 19
|
December 2018
|
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Capital structure summary
|
Current
|
Post Capital Raising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares on issue1
|
2,003M
|
2,003M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options on issue2
|
208M
|
250M
|
Primary listing on the ASX.
|
|
|
|
Cash on hand3
|
$1.1M
|
|
Secondary listing on Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
|
Placement of Shares - Jun'19 (Tranche 2)2 - ($3.3M)
|
|
84M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant shareholders
|
Current
|
Post capital
|
|
Founding BEE investor share exchange4 - ($4.2M)
|
|
135M
|
|
%
|
raising %
|
|
|
|
|
|
AASMF preference shares redeemed5 - ($2.4M)
|
|
78M
|
|
Tembo Capital
|
24.0
|
20.9
|
|
AASMF loan6
|
$1.6M
|
|
|
Independence Group NL
|
7.7
|
6.7
|
|
Convertible notes (2.6cps convert, 12% coupon, Sep'19 maturity) 7
|
$5.8M
|
|
|
Tarney Holdings
|
5.6
|
4.9
|
|
Convertible loan (2.6cps convert, 12% interest, Jan'20 term) 8
|
$3.8M
|
|
|
Wyllie Group
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
|
Total Shares (post Share issues)
|
|
2,300M
|
|
Silja Investment & Alexander Haller10
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
|
Market capitalisation (3.0cps (ASX))9
|
$60M
|
$69M
|
|
Total
|
46.2
|
40.2
|
Fully paid ordinary Orion shares (Shares) on issue as at 31 May'19.
Completion of Tranche 2 of the $8M capital raising, being the issue of 83.71M Shares at 4.0cps (together with one free attaching option for every two Shares issued) (subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting to be held 7 June 2019 (Meeting)) (refer ASX release 16 Apr'19).
Cash on hand as at 31 Mar '19.
Founding BEE investor exchange for Shares (subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting) (refer ASX release 16 Apr'19).
-
Refer to ASX release 4 Mar'19 and the Company's Half Year Accounts for period ended 31 Dec'18 for information related to the Preference Shares Agreement (ZAR15.75M) that Repli Trading No 27 (Pty) Ltd (a 73.33% owned subsidiary of Agama Exploration & Mining (Pty) Ltd) (Repli) has entered into with Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF). On 4 Mar'19 Orion announced that it had reached agreement with AASMF for AASMF to voluntarily redeem the Preference Shares for Orion Shares (subject to Orion shareholder approval at the Meeting). Balance shown as at 31 Mar'19.
Refer to the Company's Half Year Accounts for period ended 31 Dec'18 for information related to the Loan Agreement (ZAR14.25M) that Repli has entered into with AASMF. Balance shown as at 31 Mar'19.
Refer to ASX release 25 Jan'19 and the Company's Half Year Accounts for period ended 31 Dec'18 for information related to the Convertible Notes.
Orion announced on 25 Jan'19 that it had entered into a $3.6M loan facility with Tembo Capital (excluding capitalised interest and fees) (Loan Facility). Under the terms of the Loan Facility, Tembo may at its election have the balance of the Loan Facility settled by the issue of Shares at a deemed issue price of 2.6cps (subject to receipt of shareholder approval). Refer to ASX release 25 Jan'19 and the Company's Half Year Accounts for the period ended 31 Dec'18 for additional information. Balance shown as at 31 Mar'19.
Calculated based on closing price of ORN Shares on the ASX on 31 May'19. Closing price of ORN Shares on the JSE on 31 May'19 was ZAR0.33.
Alexander Haller is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities held by Silja Investment.
PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT
-
World-classorebody - recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit
-
Located in Northern Cape Province, 270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley
-
Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa
-
Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)
-
Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*
-
Extensive infrastructure in place
-
Near-mineexploration and further expansion potential
Skorpion/
Rosh Pinah
Gamsberg/
Black Mountain
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
