Orion Minerals : Presentation - Pivotal BEE Transactions & Capital Raising
04/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT
ASX/JSE: ORN
Pivotal BEE Transactions and Capital Raising
Developing a 21st century South African zinc-copper mine
This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 16 April 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.
The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.
Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:
•are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
•involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
•may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.
Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related
bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:
•disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
•do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
•disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).
Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.
OVERVIEW: A NEW GENERATION AFRICAN BASE METAL MINE DEVELOPER
•Fast-trackingdevelopment of the Prieska Zinc-Copper Project, Northern Cape, South Africa
•Robust 10-year, Phase 1 Project outlined by December 2018 Scoping Study
•Bankable Feasibility Study on track for Q2 2019; Final Investment Decision 2H 2019
•Ideally positioned to operate effectively within the new South African Mining Charter
•Well-placedto access South African capital markets to underpin project funding
•Experienced corporate and operational team; Strong cornerstone shareholders
Fraser Range Project
Western Australia
South African Office:
Johannesburg, Gauteng
Prieska, Northern Cape
Australia
head office Melbourne, Victoria
Australia
PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT
•Located in Northern Cape Province, 270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley
•Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa
•Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)
•Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*
•World-classorebody - recorded as a top-30 global VMS deposit
•Extensive infrastructure in place
•Proven metallurgical process to produce premium concentrates
Skorpion/
Rosh Pinah
Gamsberg/
Black Mountain
Prieska Project area
* Source: Prieska Copper Mines Annual Report 1970.
PAGE 4
SCOPING STUDY: CONFIRMS ROBUST
PHASE 1, 10-YEAR PROJECT
Price and FX assumptions
|
Unit
|
Estimated value
|
Financial performance
|
Unit
|
Estimated value
|
Metal price - Cu (USD3.00/lb)
|
USD/t
|
6,614
|
NPV (pre-tax) @12.5% discount rate
|
AUD m
|
400 - 440
|
Metal price - Zn (USD1.30/lb)
|
USD/t
|
2,866
|
IRR (pre-tax)
|
%
|
38
|
Exchange rate
|
ZAR:USD
|
14
|
: 1
|
Payback from first production
|
years
|
3
|
Exchange rate
|
ZAR:AUD
|
10
|
: 1
|
Undiscounted free cash flow (pre-tax)
|
AUD bn
|
1.2 - 1.3
|
Exchange rate
|
AUD:USD
|
1.4
|
: 1
|
Peak funding
|
AUD m
|
300 - 330
|
Production metrics
|
Unit
|
Estimated value
|
Project cost metrics
|
|
Unit
|
Estimated value
|
|
Life of Mine (Phase 1)
|
years
|
10
|
Average cash operating unit cost (C1)
|
|
AUD/t
|
83
|
|
Treatment plant capacity
|
ktpa
|
2,400
|
All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t
|
|
AUD/t
|
100
|
|
Phase 1 tonnage - ROM
|
mt
|
22
|
All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn eq t sold
|
|
AUD/t Zn
|
1,701
|
|
Phase 1 tonnage - processed
|
mt
|
22
|
All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu eq t sold
|
|
AUD/t Cu
|
4,949
|
|
Concentrate tonnage - Zn
|
mt
|
1.4
|
Price received (net of NSR) - Zn
|
|
AUD/t Zn
|
2,982
|
|
Concentrate tonnage - Cu
|
mt
|
0.9
|
Price received (net of NSR) - Cu
|
|
AUD/t Cu
|
8,677
|
|
Concentrate grade - Zn
|
%
|
50.0
|
All-in-sustaining margin
|
%
|
43
|
|
Concentrate grade - Cu
|
%
|
24.0
|
Operating breakeven grade (Zn eq)
|
%
|
4.1
|
|
NSR as % of metal price - Zn
|
%
|
74.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSR as % of metal price - Cu
|
%
|
93.7
|
Project cash flows
|
|
Unit
|
Estimated value
|
|
Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn
|
kt
|
686
|
LoM net revenue
|
|
AUD m
|
3,457
|
|
Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu
|
kt
|
206
|
LoM operating costs
|
|
AUD m
|
1,740
|
|
Total sales as Zn equivalent
|
kt
|
1,285
|
Project start-up capital expenditure
|
|
AUD m
|
360 - 390
|
|
Total sales as Cu equivalent
|
kt
|
442
|
Sustaining capital expenditure
|
|
AUD m
|
65 - 75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parameter
|
|
Source
|
Tonnage
|
Zn equivalent metal contained
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Resources (below Cut-off: 4.5% Zn Eq.)
|
Estimated
|
12%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
Mine design losses
|
|
MSO
|
10%
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
Design stope dilution
|
|
MSO
|
10%
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
Geological/pillar losses
|
|
Assumed
|
5%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining extraction factor (Mining recovery factor)
|
Assumed
|
95%
|
95%
|
|
|
|
Refer ASX release 19 December 2018
