Orion Minerals : Presentation - Pivotal BEE Transactions & Capital Raising

04/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT

ASX/JSE: ORN

Pivotal BEE Transactions and Capital Raising

Developing a 21st century South African zinc-copper mine

Media Presentation 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 16 April 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:

are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;

involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and

may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.

Orion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related

bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and

disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.

PAGE 2

OVERVIEW: A NEW GENERATION AFRICAN BASE METAL MINE DEVELOPER

Fast-trackingdevelopment of the Prieska Zinc-Copper Project, Northern Cape, South Africa

Robust 10-year, Phase 1 Project outlined by December 2018 Scoping Study

Bankable Feasibility Study on track for Q2 2019; Final Investment Decision 2H 2019

Ideally positioned to operate effectively within the new South African Mining Charter

Well-placedto access South African capital markets to underpin project funding

Experienced corporate and operational team; Strong cornerstone shareholders

South Africa

Fraser Range Project

Western Australia

South African Office:

Johannesburg, Gauteng

Prieska, Northern Cape

Australia

head office Melbourne, Victoria

Australia

PAGE 3

PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT

Located in Northern Cape Province, 270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley

Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa

Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)

Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*

World-classorebody - recorded as a top-30 global VMS deposit

Extensive infrastructure in place

Proven metallurgical process to produce premium concentrates

Skorpion/

Rosh Pinah

Gamsberg/

Black Mountain

Prieska Project area

* Source: Prieska Copper Mines Annual Report 1970.

PAGE 4

SCOPING STUDY: CONFIRMS ROBUST

PHASE 1, 10-YEAR PROJECT

Price and FX assumptions

Unit

Estimated value

Financial performance

Unit

Estimated value

Metal price - Cu (USD3.00/lb)

USD/t

6,614

NPV (pre-tax) @12.5% discount rate

AUD m

400 - 440

Metal price - Zn (USD1.30/lb)

USD/t

2,866

IRR (pre-tax)

%

38

Exchange rate

ZAR:USD

14

: 1

Payback from first production

years

3

Exchange rate

ZAR:AUD

10

: 1

Undiscounted free cash flow (pre-tax)

AUD bn

1.2 - 1.3

Exchange rate

AUD:USD

1.4

: 1

Peak funding

AUD m

300 - 330

Production metrics

Unit

Estimated value

Project cost metrics

Unit

Estimated value

Life of Mine (Phase 1)

years

10

Average cash operating unit cost (C1)

AUD/t

83

Treatment plant capacity

ktpa

2,400

All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t

AUD/t

100

Phase 1 tonnage - ROM

mt

22

All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn eq t sold

AUD/t Zn

1,701

Phase 1 tonnage - processed

mt

22

All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu eq t sold

AUD/t Cu

4,949

Concentrate tonnage - Zn

mt

1.4

Price received (net of NSR) - Zn

AUD/t Zn

2,982

Concentrate tonnage - Cu

mt

0.9

Price received (net of NSR) - Cu

AUD/t Cu

8,677

Concentrate grade - Zn

%

50.0

All-in-sustaining margin

%

43

Concentrate grade - Cu

%

24.0

Operating breakeven grade (Zn eq)

%

4.1

NSR as % of metal price - Zn

%

74.3

NSR as % of metal price - Cu

%

93.7

Project cash flows

Unit

Estimated value

Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn

kt

686

LoM net revenue

AUD m

3,457

Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu

kt

206

LoM operating costs

AUD m

1,740

Total sales as Zn equivalent

kt

1,285

Project start-up capital expenditure

AUD m

360 - 390

Total sales as Cu equivalent

kt

442

Sustaining capital expenditure

AUD m

65 - 75

Parameter

Source

Tonnage

Zn equivalent metal contained

Mineral Resources (below Cut-off: 4.5% Zn Eq.)

Estimated

12%

8%

Mine design losses

MSO

10%

11%

Design stope dilution

MSO

10%

n/a

Geological/pillar losses

Assumed

5%

5%

Mining extraction factor (Mining recovery factor)

Assumed

95%

95%

PAGE 5

Refer ASX release 19 December 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:42:06 UTC
