Orion Minerals : Presentation - Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Project

06/24/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 25 June 2019

Investor Presentation - Prieska Project Bankable Feasibility Study - Mining Journal Select 2019

On 24 June 2019, Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) announced the positive outcomes of a Bankable Feasibility Study for the Foundation Phase of its Prieska Copper-ZincProject (Prieska Project), located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa (BFS).

The BFS results highlight that the Prieska Project is a long life, high margin copper and zinc development project, with exceptional opportunities for future growth. Based on the BFS assumptions, the Project will provide excellent financial returns, for a relatively modest capital investment, given the scale of operations envisaged and the fact that the new production hub is located within a highly-endowed but under-explored volcanic massive sulphide district, with significant long-term exploration potential.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Mr Errol Smart is presenting today at Mining Journal Select 2019, in London. Attached is a copy of Mr Smart's presentation.

Errol Smart

Managing Director and CEO

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing

Nicholas Read

Barnaby Hayward

Rick Irving

Director & CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Tavistock, UK

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +44 (0) 787 955 1355

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: orion@tavistock.co.uk

E: rick@merchantec.co.za

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Orion Minerals Ltd

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 2,003m I Options on issue: 273m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

ASX/JSE: ORN

PRIESKA

BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY

  1. strong foundation for near-term development and long-term growth Investor Presentation : 25 June 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains summary information about Orion Minerals Ltd and its subsidiaries (Orion or Company) and their activities and is current as at 24 June 2019. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which are available at www.jse.co.za.

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of

Orion and its projects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements:

  • are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Orion Minerals Ltd, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
  • involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements; and
  • may include, among other things, statements regarding

targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

Orion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions

identify forward looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with the relevant ASX announcements released by the Company.

Orion is not aware of any new information or data that

materially

affects the information for the Mineral Resource and confirms

that

all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant Orion ASX releases (as referenced in the presentation) continue to apply and have

notmateriallychanged. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Orion and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

  • disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions;
  • do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and
  • disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this presentation should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of this presentation.

ORION MINERALS - A COMPELLING INVESTMENT CASE

THE OREBODY

  • Globally significant VMS Resource: 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn
  • Mineral Reserve: 13.62Mt @ 1.06% Cu, 3.18% Zn

FOUNDATION PHASE BFS OUTCOMES

  • Initial 10-year, 2.4Mtpa operation targeting 22ktpa Cu & 70ktpa Zn
  • Strong operating margins and financials
  1. Pre-taxfree cash flow of A$1.1bn (post-tax A$819m)
    o Pre-tax NPV8% of A$574m (post-tax A$408m) o Peak funding of A$378m
    o Payback period of three years from first production o All-in sustaining margin of 44%

THE FUTURE

  • Exceptional exploration and growth pipeline

Refer ASX release 24 June 2019

PRIESKA: REAWAKENING A GLOBAL VMS GIANT

  • World-classorebody -

recorded as a Top 30 global VMS deposit

  • Located in Northern Cape Province,

270km south-west of regional capital, Kimberley

  • Established mining region, yet least populous region of South Africa
  • Historically mined by AngloVaal (1971-1991)
  • Recorded historical production of 1Mt of Zn and 430kt of Cu from 46.8Mt of sulphide ore milled*
  • Extensive infrastructure in place
  • Near-mineexploration and further expansion potential

NW

Hutchings Shaft

SE

Current Flooded Water Level

* Source: Mine records

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:42:03 UTC
