Orion Minerals : Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Copper & Zinc Mine

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"We are delighted with the results of the BFS, which confirm the quality and scale of the Prieska Project and put Orion firmly on-track to become a major new South African base metal producer. The BFS suggests that Prieska will be a high-margin, long life asset, delivering AUD1.1 billion of pre-taxfree-cashflow, a pre-tax Net Present Value of AUD574 million at an 8% discount rate and an all-in-sustaining margin of 44% during the 10-year Foundation Phase of the Project.

Importantly, the capital payback period is short - at just under three years from first production, with a low unit operating cost base to take advantage of most metal price environments. There is also ample scope to significantly extend the mine life through further mining studies, drilling and exploration programs to extend the deposit, which remains open at depth and along strike. The huge potential for additional satellite discoveries both within the immediate near-mine environment and within the broader region provides us with a very strong project pipeline which we believe will see us operating in this district for many decades to come.

We have long believed Prieska represents a highly valuable strategic asset with the potential to become a significant source of high-quality copper and zinc concentrates that we believe are highly sought-after in global markets. The favourable results from the BFS strongly support that belief and provide us with the framework to progress this high-quality asset towards financing and production, with an initial focus on harvesting the high- quality resources delineated by our extensive drilling programs undertaken over the past two years.

The Prieska BFS also provides the platform for us to progress the development of what will be a new-generation mining project for South Africa, fully-compliant with the new South African Mining Charter and backed by a strong group of BEE investors and including our host community and employees as shareholders alongside our existing cornerstone shareholders.

With the Prieska BFS now complete and granting of the Mining Right imminent, we intend to fully focus on progressing discussions with project financiers, concentrate off-take partners and key suppliers. We expect to be in a position to make a Final Investment Decision for the Prieska Project development in the second half of this year, putting us on-track to commence construction in late 2019 or early 2020," he said. "I would like to acknowledge the enormous effort of our hard-working team in delivering this outstanding result, which sets Orion up to begin its transformation from explorer to developer."

Disclosure on Forward Looking Statements

The Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) reported on herein determines the commercial viability of establishing mining and ore processing operations on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (the Project). The BFS has been prepared to an estimation accuracy level of ± 15%. It contains Production Targets and forecast financial information supported by a combination of Probable Ore Reserves and Inferred Mineral Resources, all estimated and disclosed in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and JORC Code (2012) reporting standards. Orion is satisfied thatthe portions of Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Production Targets (never more than 35% of the mining plan) are not the determining factor in project viability and do not feature as a significant portion early in the mining plan.

Note that there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the portion of the production target reliant on Inferred Mineral Resources will be realised.

All material assumptions for the BFS are outlined in this report. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Orion considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the BFS will be achieved.Funding in the order of AUD380M (which incorporates a 10% contingency allowance) will be required.

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) is pleased to present the outcomes of a Bankable Feasibility Study for the Foundation Phase of its Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Prieska Project or Project), located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa (BFS or Study).

The Study confirms the potential of the Prieska Project to underpin a significant near-term,low-cost, copper and zinc development project, with exceptional opportunities for future growth. Based on Study assumptions, the Project will provide excellent financial returns, for a relatively modest capital investment, given the scale of