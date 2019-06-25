Orion Minerals : Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Copper & Zinc Mine 0 06/25/2019 | 09:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX/JSE RELEASE: 26 June 2019 - This Release includes additional JORC Code information Prieska Bankable Feasibility Study confirms long-life,high-margin South African copper and zinc mine with strong economics Positive BFS on 2.4Mtpa Project paves way for financing, concentrate off-take and mine construction HIGHLIGHTS Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) completed on modern 2.4Mtpa underground and open pit mining operation at the Prieska Project in the Northern Cape region of South Africa. The BFS delivers strong project economics with: Undiscounted free cash-flows of AUD1.1 billion pre-tax (AUD819M post-tax). o NPV of AUD574M pre-Tax (AUD408M post-tax) at an 8% discount rate.

o IRR of 38% pre-Tax (33% post-tax).

o Peak funding requirement of AUD378M.

o Payback period from first production of 2.9 years. o All-in-sustaining margin of 44%.

o All-in-sustaining unit costs of AUD5,470/t (USD3,773/t) of copper equivalent metal sold. 10-year 'Foundation Phase' delivering payable metal production of 189kt of Copper and 580kt of Zinc in differentiated concentrates. Maiden Ore Reserve of 13.62Mt at 1.1% Cu and 3.2% Zn for 143kt of contained copper and 433kt of contained zinc. Total milled production 20.8Mt at 1.1% Cu and 3.4% Zn (comprising 65% Probable Ore Reserves and 35% Inferred Minerals Resources). Outstanding mine plan optimisation and extensional opportunities including: Over 9Mt at 1.1% Cu and 3.6% Zn of Mineral Resources not included in the current mine plan. o Existing mineralised pillars being assessed for future extraction.

o Potential additional cashflows from barite and pyrite by-products. o High grade drilling intersections on the periphery of the deposit.

o Significant identified satellite deposit potential within an emerging VMS camp. Next Steps, with the granting of Mining Rights imminent: ➢ Complete optimisation of the BFS plan. ➢ Advance project financing discussions. ➢ Advance project implementation planning. ➢ Conclude agreements with concentrate off-take partners and key suppliers. Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 2,003m I Options on issue: 273m ISIN: AU000000ORN1 Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented: "We are delighted with the results of the BFS, which confirm the quality and scale of the Prieska Project and put Orion firmly on-track to become a major new South African base metal producer. The BFS suggests that Prieska will be a high-margin, long life asset, delivering AUD1.1 billion of pre-taxfree-cashflow, a pre-tax Net Present Value of AUD574 million at an 8% discount rate and an all-in-sustaining margin of 44% during the 10-year Foundation Phase of the Project. Importantly, the capital payback period is short - at just under three years from first production, with a low unit operating cost base to take advantage of most metal price environments. There is also ample scope to significantly extend the mine life through further mining studies, drilling and exploration programs to extend the deposit, which remains open at depth and along strike. The huge potential for additional satellite discoveries both within the immediate near-mine environment and within the broader region provides us with a very strong project pipeline which we believe will see us operating in this district for many decades to come. We have long believed Prieska represents a highly valuable strategic asset with the potential to become a significant source of high-quality copper and zinc concentrates that we believe are highly sought-after in global markets. The favourable results from the BFS strongly support that belief and provide us with the framework to progress this high-quality asset towards financing and production, with an initial focus on harvesting the high- quality resources delineated by our extensive drilling programs undertaken over the past two years. The Prieska BFS also provides the platform for us to progress the development of what will be a new-generation mining project for South Africa, fully-compliant with the new South African Mining Charter and backed by a strong group of BEE investors and including our host community and employees as shareholders alongside our existing cornerstone shareholders. With the Prieska BFS now complete and granting of the Mining Right imminent, we intend to fully focus on progressing discussions with project financiers, concentrate off-take partners and key suppliers. We expect to be in a position to make a Final Investment Decision for the Prieska Project development in the second half of this year, putting us on-track to commence construction in late 2019 or early 2020," he said. "I would like to acknowledge the enormous effort of our hard-working team in delivering this outstanding result, which sets Orion up to begin its transformation from explorer to developer." Disclosure on Forward Looking Statements The Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) reported on herein determines the commercial viability of establishing mining and ore processing operations on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (the Project). The BFS has been prepared to an estimation accuracy level of ± 15%. It contains Production Targets and forecast financial information supported by a combination of Probable Ore Reserves and Inferred Mineral Resources, all estimated and disclosed in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and JORC Code (2012) reporting standards. Orion is satisfied thatthe portions of Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Production Targets (never more than 35% of the mining plan) are not the determining factor in project viability and do not feature as a significant portion early in the mining plan. Note that there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the portion of the production target reliant on Inferred Mineral Resources will be realised. All material assumptions for the BFS are outlined in this report. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Orion considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the BFS will be achieved.Funding in the order of AUD380M (which incorporates a 10% contingency allowance) will be required. Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or Company) is pleased to present the outcomes of a Bankable Feasibility Study for the Foundation Phase of its Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Prieska Project or Project), located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa (BFS or Study). The Study confirms the potential of the Prieska Project to underpin a significant near-term,low-cost, copper and zinc development project, with exceptional opportunities for future growth. Based on Study assumptions, the Project will provide excellent financial returns, for a relatively modest capital investment, given the scale of Page 2 of 82 operations envisaged and the fact that the new production hub is located within a highly-endowed but under- explored volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) district, with significant long-term exploration potential. The BFS investigated the commercial viability of a mining plan for the Foundation Phase aimed at establishing mine infrastructure and operational capacity that is intended to establish the platform for further mining of deposit extensions and the exploration and mine development of neighbouring prospects (Foundation Phase). The Foundation Phase runs for 10 years of run-of-mine production at a design ore processing rate of 2.4Mtpa. This phase targets the exploitation of those portions of the Prieska deposit that were upgraded to Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources from the first surface-based drilling campaign conducted between 2017 and 2018. The Production Target is composed of 65% Probable Ore Reserves and 35% Inferred Mineral Resources, with Ore Reserves predominating during the early stages of the mining plan. The Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources underpinning the Production Target have been prepared by competent persons in accordance with the requirements in Appendix 5A (JORC Code). Both underground and surface mining methods are planned to be used in conjunction with conventional froth- flotation concentration to produce differentiated copper (Cu) and zinc (Zn) concentrates for export. Key assumptions and results of the BFS are presented in Table 1 below: Executive Dashboard Production and Financial Summary Model: OR + IMRE Price and FX Assumptions Unit Value Financial Performance Unit Value Metal price - Cu USD/t 6,834 NPV pre-tax(post-tax) @ 8% discount rate AUD M 574 (408) Metal price - Zn USD/t 2,756 IRR pre-tax(post-tax) % 38% (33%) Exchange rate ZAR:USD 14.5 :1 Payback from first production years 2.9 Exchange rate ZAR:AUD 10 : 1 Undiscounted free cash flow pre-tax (post- AUD M 1,127 (819) tax) Exchange rate AUD:USD 1.45 : 1 Peak funding AUD M 378 Production Metrics Unit Value Project Cost Metrics Unit Value Life of Mine Years 9.7 Average cash operating unit cost (C1) AUD/t 80 Treatment plant capacity Mtpa 2.4 All-in-sustaining cost per unit ROM t AUD/t 94 ROM Plant Feed - tonnage kt 20,827 All-in-sustaining cost per unit Cu_Eq t sold AUD/t Cu 5,470 ROM Plant Feed - grade - Cu % 1.10% All-in-sustaining cost per unit Zn_Eq t sold AUD/t Zn 1,582 ROM Plant Feed - grade - Zn % 3.35% Price received (net of NSR) - Cu AUD/t Cu 9,785 Overall Plant Recovery - Cu % 82.7% Price received (net of NSR) - Zn AUD/t Zn 2,830 Overall Plant Recovery - Zn % 83.0% All-in-sustaining margin % 44% Concentrate tonnage - Cu kt 790 Operating breakeven grade (Cu_Eq) % 1.2% Concentrate tonnage - Zn kt 1,180 Concentrate grade - Cu % 23.8% (25.6%) U/G (O-Pit) Concentrate grade - Zn U/G % 49.9% (35.5%) (O-Pit) NSR as % of metal price - Cu U/G % 98.7% (91,2%) (O-Pit) NSR as % of metal price - Zn U/G % 71.3% (53.7%) Project Cash Flows Unit Value (O-Pit) Metal sold (in concentrates) - Cu tonnes 189,000 LoM net revenue AUD M 3,284 Metal sold (in concentrates) - Zn tonnes 580,000 LoM operating costs (+ Royalty and Tax) AUD M 1,673 Total Sales as Cu equivalent tonnes 357,000 Project Start-up Capital Expenditure AUD M 402 Total Sales as Zn equivalent tonnes 1,233,000 Sustaining Capital Expenditure AUD M 83 There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Production Target and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target or financial forecast information will be realised. Table 1: Key BFS Results for the Foundation Phase of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project. Note that the Study estimation accuracy level is ± 15%. The Foundation Phase of the Project has undiscounted cashflows of AUD1.1 billion pre-tax (AUD819M post-tax), a Net Present Value (NPV) of AUD574M pre-tax and post-royalties (AUD408M post-tax, post royalties), using non- Page 3 of 82 inflation-adjusted estimates and a discount rate of 8%, and achieves an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 38% pre- tax (33% post-tax). The NPV is based on long-term forecast metal prices of USD$6,834/tonne for copper and USD$2,756/tonne for zinc1. Peak funding requirements amount to AUD378M including a 10% contingency allowance. This would occur in the third year of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) program. CAPEX incorporates establishment costs for open pit mining which is planned at the end of the Foundation Phase. Payback is planned to occur 5 years from the start of construction or 2.9 years from the start of production. Unit all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) over the duration of the Foundation Phase would be approximately AUD5,470/t (USD$3,773/t) copper equivalent metal sold. The realised price (net of smelter charges) would be AUD9,785/t (USD$(6,748t) copper equivalent metal sold, yielding in the order of a 44% all-in-sustaining margin. The operating break-even grade is estimated at 1.2% copper equivalent, well below the Ore Reserves grade of 2.1% copper equivalent (Cu_Eq grade (2.1%) = Cu grade (1.1%) + 0.3 x Zn grade (3.4%))2, applied in the production schedule. The NPV estimate is most sensitive to the ZAR-USD exchange rate and least sensitive to capital expenditure. Pre- tax NPV increase from AUD348M to AUD741M as the ZAR-USD exchange rate increases from -15% of the base assumption of 14.5, to +15%. In the case of CAPEX variance, the pre-tax NPV is at a high of AUD622M when the CAPEX is -15% of the base assumption and reduces to a low of AUD526M if CAPEX is increased to +15% of the base assumption. Beyond the Foundation Phase, it is anticipated that mine-life extension will be underpinned by delineated Mineral Resources not yet incorporated into the mining plan as well as known deposit extensions and existing pillars which are anticipated to require low or no additional capital investment to extend the mine life. Some 9.7Mt of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources at grades of 1.1% copper and 3.6% zinc remain outside the immediate mining plan, providing near-term potential to optimise mine plans to incorporate more of these resources into the Foundation Phase. Significant potential for nearby satellite deposits has also been identified. PRIESKA BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY TECHNICAL REPORT EXTRACTS Nature of and Contributions to the BFS The BFS is based on work carried by various consultants and specialists reporting to the Orion Minerals owner's team. The consultants and specialists are: DRA Projects South Africa (Pty) Ltd; A&B Global Mining; ABS Africa (Pty) Ltd; BPDT & Co.; Bluhm Burton Engineering & Ventilation Consultants; Beulah Africa Pty Ltd; Cart Investments (Pty) Ltd; Earth Science Solutions; Endeavour Financial Limited; Falcon & Hume Attorneys; Fraser McGill Mining & Minerals Advisory; Knight Piésold; METC Engineering Consultants (Pty) Ltd; Mets Consulting South Africa; Patterson & Cooke; PCDS Consultants Pty Ltd; Power Plant Electrical Technologies (Pty) Ltd; Professional Cost Consultants (Pty) Ltd; Questco (Pty) Ltd; Shift Innovations Pty Ltd; Steffen, Robertson & Kirsten South Africa Pty Ltd; The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd; Turnkey Civil (International) Group (Pty) Ltd; VBKom Engineering Consultants; and Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants (Pty) Ltd. Orion's owner's team had overall project management oversight. References are also made to historical and other more current Project documents. The report complies with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listing rules and Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC (2012)) reporting standards. Metal price assumptions based on CIBC Analyst commodity long-term forecast (29 April 2019). Method used to determine Cu equivalent Zn grades: 1% Zn = (Zn price x Zn payability)x (Zn plant recovery) = (2,756 x 70.8%)x (83.0%) = 0.3% Cu (Cu price x Cu payability) (Cu plant recovery) (6,834 x 98.2%) (82.7%) Cu Equivalent grade = Cu grade + 0.3 x Zn grade. Recovery assumptions are based on metallurgical test work completed to date at Mintek Laboratories (South Africa) under the supervision of DRA. Refer to Table 1 in the Appendices. Page 4 of 82 Project Context and Overview The Project is located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. Figure 1 outlines the location of the Company's exploration activities, with the Prieska Project located at the southern extent, approximately 60km south-west of the town of Prieska. The BFS evaluates the establishment of new mining operations at the Prieska Copper Mine (PCM) which has been closed since 1991. The mine was previously owned and operated by Prieska Copper Mine Limited, a subsidiary of Anglo-Transvaal Consolidated Investment Company Limited (Anglovaal). Figure 1: Location of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project, Northern Cape Province, South Africa. The BFS, as summarised herein, was carried out to a cost estimation accuracy level of ± 15% and is supported by a Mineral Resource estimated in accordance with JORC Code guidelines, as announced in January 2019 (refer ASX release 15 January 2019). Figure 1: Location of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project, Northern Cape Province, South Africa. The BFS, as summarised herein, was carried out to a cost estimation accuracy level of ± 15% and is supported by a Mineral Resource estimated in accordance with JORC Code guidelines, as announced in January 2019 (refer ASX release 15 January 2019). A detailed underground mine design and schedule, as well as a practical pit design and schedule were completed, containing a combination of Probable Ore Reserves and no more than 21% Inferred Mineral Resources for the first 8 years of production. The remaining 2 years of the Foundation Phase Production Target is composed of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources evaluated by Mine Stope Optimiser (for underground run-of-mine material), and incorporated inside an optimisation economic pit-shell (for open-pitrun-of-mine material), using the cost structure and mine modifying factors derived from the first 8 years of the mining plan. In the Study, underground mining is planned to predominate during the first 8 years of production, with open pit mining planned in the latter years.

